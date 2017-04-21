Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-21-17

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate has dropped to three-point-four percent, the lowest in 17 years. The seasonally adjusted rate for March dropped by three-tenths-of-one-percent from February. A survey of almost one-thousand households estimates that total employment for the month grew by 16-thousand — but the federal government’s limited survey of employers only showed an increase of 500 private sector jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis. During the past couple years, Walker has used the unemployment rate to brag about the state’s job growth, as federal figures show that Wisconsin continues to lag behind other states in the percentage of year to year growth in private sector jobs. Wisconsin’s unemployment is more than one-percent below the national jobless rate, and the Republican Walker says its shows that the state’s doing “positive things” but more needs to be done.

Thursday just before Noon, a single vehicle crash occurred on I-94 East bound at mile post 35 in Western Dunn County. An East bound Ford F350 pickup truck was pulling a flat deck trailer loaded with culverts and concrete slabs when the trailer began to fishtail back and forth. The lone pickup driver, 50 year old Theodore Anders from Sheldon, was unable to maintain control of the pickup which struck a guardrail. The trailer jack-knifed into the cab of the truck. As a result, the securement straps on the trailer load were compromised and broke, and the trailer contents spilled onto the roadway. The pickup, trailer, and trailer contents blocked both East bound lanes. A very brief alternate route was initially utilized but was quickly discontinued as vehicles were able to utilize the roadway shoulder to get by the scene. Mr. Anders was transported by the Menomonie Fire Ambulance to Mayo Health Systems Hospital in Menomonie for non-life threatening injuries. The scene was cleared at 12:56 PM. The crash remains under investigation by the WI. State Patrol.

Shortly after 1 PM Thursday, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 40, Bruce. After an investigation, the driver was reportedly wanted out of Rusk County. The vehicle was stopped for a defective exhaust. The driver was arrested for the warrant. Citations were issued for no license and no insurance.

(Blanchardville, WI) — Governor Scott Walker says he is against cutting state school aid to districts where voters agree to raise their local taxes to keep programs running. It’s part of a package from Senate Republican Duey Strobel of Saukville to limit school building and operating referendums — and it would cut a district’s state aid equal to 20-percent of what it raises in an operating referendum. At an school appearance in Blanchardville Thursday, the Republican Walker told W-K-O-W T-V he hoped schools would not feel the need for as many referendums as a result of his state budget plan to increase school aid by 650-million dollars in the next two years. He says he opposes penalizing schools for having such votes. But he does support a bill to limit school referendums to general election days each spring and fall.

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin milk production is back on the rise, after a 33-month streak of growth ended in February. The U-S-D-A says Wisconsin made one-point-five-percent more milk in March than it did in the same month last year, with almost two-point-six-billion pounds. The state continued to have the same number of dairy cows at almost one-point-three million, despite a reduction in total herds. Each cow made an average of two-thousand-30 pounds of milk, 30 more pounds than in March of 2016. But Wisconsin’s milk production increase was still three-tenths-of-one-percent smaller than the one-point-eight-percent jump in the nation’s 23 major dairy states. In February, Wisconsin recorded a two-point-one-percent drop because the month had one fewer day than the previous February which was in a Leap Year.

(WKOW) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Services is alerting consumers that “BANQUET Chicken Nuggets with Mac & Cheese” may have been contaminated with salmonella.

7.4 oz. vacuum-packed trays containing “BANQUET Chicken Nuggets with Mac & Cheese” with Code 3100080921 and a “BEST IF USED BY” date of July 20, 2018.

The products bear FSIS establishment number “P-9” printed on the side of the box. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide. For more info on the recall click here .