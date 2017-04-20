Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-20-17

(Madison, WI) — Despite early morning thunderstorms in many areas, officials are still planning to conduct tornado drills today (Thursday). Wisconsin Emergency Management says a simulated tornado watch will be issued statewide starting at one p-m, with two full warnings at 1:45 and 6:45. The National Weather Service and Wisconsin Broadcasters Association also sponsor the drills, which are aired on most radio and T-V stations statewide. It’s all a part of Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week — and the purpose is to give homes, schools, and businesses a chance to test their safety procedures and evacuation plans in the event of a real tornado. Officials say there is no risk for severe weather for the rest of the day. Parts of west central Wisconsin received up to two point eight inches of rain during the night — and about 83-hundred electric customers were still without power late this (Thursday) morning, mostly in the Milwaukee area.

Wednesday morning at 10:20, Ladysmith Police responded to the Walmart Parking lot on a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle and the operator of the striking vehicle left the scene. According to the report, Rusk County deputies located the suspect at his residence. The suspect was identified as Stanley R. Iverson, 78. Iverson admitted to knowing that he struck a person and admitted to fleeing the scene to avoid apprehension. He was arrested, charges of 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety and hit and run causing injury are being referred to the Rusk County District Attorney’s Office.

Wednesday night the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office served a number of warrants. Just after 11 PM a warrant was served at a residence on County Highway Conrath. After an investigation a male subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

A warrant was served at a residence on County Highway VV, Sheldon at about 12;35 this (Thursday) morning. A Rusk County deputy made contact with the male subject who was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

More people sought U.S. unemployment benefits last week, yet total applications remained at a historically low level that suggests workers are enjoying solid job security.

The Labor Department says weekly applications for unemployment benefits rose 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 244,000. The four-week average, a less volatile measure, fell to 243,000.

Applications are a proxy for layoffs. They have been below the 300,000 benchmark for 111 weeks. That’s the longest such streak since 1970.

The data adds to evidence that the job market is healthy, even as the economy is growing at a sluggish pace. Employers added an average of 175,000 jobs a month from January through March. The unemployment rate has fallen to 4.5 percent, the lowest in nearly a decade.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, of Illinois, will be the keynote speaker at the Wisconsin Democratic Party convention in June.

The state party on Thursday announced Duckworth as the headliner for the first day of its meeting Friday, June 2. The annual gathering bringing together state office holders, party activists and others is in Middleton, just outside of Madison.

The meeting comes as the Democratic Party prepares to defend the seat of U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin next year and find a challenger for Republican Gov. Scott Walker. Numerous Democrats have said they will not take him on, while others are still mulling whether to get in the race.

State party chairwoman Martha Laning is also seeking re-election. That vote will occur at the convention.