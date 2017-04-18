Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-17-17

(Kenosha, WI) — Donald Trump will try for a second time to make his first visit to Wisconsin as president. Media reports say the Republican Trump will speak tomorrow (Tuesday) in Kenosha at Snap On Tools’ corporate headquarters. The White House confirms that Trump will visit Paul Ryan’s U-S House district, but the Republican speaker won’t be there because he and congressional colleagues will be in Europe meeting with America’s NATO allies. Trump canceled a visit in February to a Harley Davidson plant in Menomonee Falls, after the company reportedly did not want Trump protesters tagging along — and Trump later hosted Harley executives in Washington. State Assembly Democrat Tod Ohnstad of Kenosha, who gave the first word of the Trump visit, says he expects Chief of Staff Reince Priebus from Kenosha and Governor Scott Walker to be on hand.

In Rusk County over the Easter weekend, a Hit and Run was reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office early Friday afternoon. A female subject reported that her son was riding his bike and was hit by a Green chrome car on the road on 1st street, Conrath. According to the report, her son did not an ambulance but did get knocked off his bike. After an investigation, the suspect vehicle is a 2DR light Green Coupe with a Black spoiler on back. The child had some road rash injuries and a possible concussion. The case is under investigation.

Saturday morning shortly before 3 AM, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Lehman Road near County Highway D, Holcombe. A field sobriety was performed on the driver. The male subject was taken into custody for OWI. The male subject did not want to have a blood draw but would take an alternative test.

Early Easter Sunday morning at 2:35 AM, Ladysmith Police and the Ladysmith Fire Department responded to a residence on Cleveland Avenue Ladysmith, on a report that the basement of the house was on fire. Upon arrival Officers accounted for everyone that was inside the house and made sure they had all made it out safely. The Ladysmith Fire Department arrived on scene a short time later and extinguished the fire. The fir was located in the basement on the South side. The Red Cross was contacted so that temporary living arrangements could be set up for the family. The home was not to be livable at the moment due to the smoke damage inside.

Sunday night at about 8:45, a male subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that he heard an explosion and can see fire by a residence on County Highway D. Conrath. The Ladysmith Fire Department, Sheldon Ambulance and Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. After an investigation, a County deputy reported it was an illegal burn and the DNR was contacted. A male subject was reportedly burning chairs, a couch, carpet and garbage. The DNR arrived and did a follow up until it was cleaned up.

A Ladysmith Officer and Rusk County deputies at 5:30 PM Easter Sunday, went to the Evergreen Motel to pick up Preston D. Kraft, 30, for a warrant. The City Officer made contact with Kraft and the warrant was confirmed for a LPD and DOC warrant. Kraft was arrested and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Two men are safe after being rescued on a local lake after the boat they were in capsized Sunday afternoon.

According to the Altoona Police Department, Johnny Lowe, 31, and Frank Scholl, 32, were pulled from Lake Altoona just before 1 P.M. Sunday.

It started as a day of fishing on Lake Altoona, but high winds and choppy waters made for a different story for two men boating on the lake.

Scott Thiede, a Wisconsin DNR Conservation Warden, says he was on his routine patrol at the lake when concern overwhelmed him as he watched the only boat in the water, take a dive.

“I saw one boat on the water, and given the rough conditions and the shallow draft of this bass boat, I was concerned, so I watched them,” Thiede said. “Shortly they turned into a position on the lake where the wind came up behind them and apparently filled their boat with water. The boat went down fast; they put on their lifejackets fast, and it’s because of those life jackets They’re alive.

Thiede says while the grass is green and the sun is shining, the water is still cold. The water temperature on Lake Altoona is around 50 degrees, which he says would have been a major concern for hypothermia if the men had been out there any longer.

Thiede says the men were in the water for around 20 minutes.

Lowe was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown. Scholl refused treatment but met Lowe at the hospital.

Officials say if the men hadn’t been wearing life jackets, the day’s outcome may have been different.

Thiede reminds everyone heading out on the waters this season to remember the basics of boating safety, be aware of the conditions, be familiar with your boat and always have life jackets readily available.