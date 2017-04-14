mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-14-17

RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) — Joseph Jakubowski, the center of a nationwide manhunt, has been caught, according to authorities at a press conference Friday morning. He was arrested around 5 a.m. Friday morning.

Officials say Jakubowski was caught in the village of Viola in Richland County. A resident called police after seeing a man sleeping on their property. 150 acres were contained to lower the chance of his escape.

There has been no comment on the location of the 18 stolen weapons.

Jakubowski gave up peacefully. “Life can get back to normal,” said Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. This is a “Good Friday” for more than one reason.

ELK MOUND, Wis. (WEAU) — Wisconsin dairy farmers may be forced out of business in just a couple weeks due to a trade dispute halting the export of their milk to Canada.

Thursday, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin met with several local farmers at Five Star Dairy Farm in Elk Mound to discuss the statewide ripple effect of the trade restrictions.

Baldwin has been pushing for a federal investigation into the Canadian trade restrictions since last fall however, she says waiting for the Trump administration’s appointment of a new U.S. Trade Representative and U.S. Agriculture Secretary has been stalling progress.

Baldwin added, “I have had the opportunity to speak with Sonny Perdue, the Trump nominee for agriculture secretary, who should get his confirmation vote a little over a week from now but we need our leaders engaged with our Canadian counterparts to see what we can do to walk this back.”

About 75 farms in Wisconsin have been told by May 1st milk processor Grassland Dairy will no longer buy their milk after Canada changed its dairy policies to favor domestic milk over a supply from the U.S.

I believe it is a very unfair practice and as we’re already seeing, and have for some time, it’s creating ripple effects across Wisconsin’s dairy economy,” said Baldwin.

The restrictions have left farms without a place to ship their product in an already oversupplied market and Baldwin says the result may mean losses of tens of millions of dollars.

 

Rice Lake (WQOW) – On Wednesday, shortly before 3 PM, the Rice Lake Fire Department responded to Johnson Refrigerated Truck Bodies, located at 215 East Allen Street, in Rice Lake for an explosion. In a press release, plant personnel told fire crews there was an explosion in a chemical vault; a fire started shortly after. They said all employees were accounted for and were able to evacuate the building. No injuries were reported.

Plant personnel told fire crews products in the chemical vault involved acetone and resin, which they said are both essential products in the manufacturing operation of the plant. Fire crews said they were able to extinguish the fire with the assistance of foam and the plant’s sprinkler system. Crews said the incident did not release any chemicals into the environment. They said the Barron County Emergency Management Office and a licensed hazardous materials cleanup and recovery team have been contacted to conduct the clean-up of the containment basins.

Officials said the chemical vault had heavy structural damage from the explosion. They said structural engineers are evaluating to make sure the building is safe to occupy. The cause of the explosion and fire is still under investigation.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — Police say a retail store employee was robbed Thursday night outside Dollar Tree on Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire.

Officer Bridget Coit, with the Eau Claire Police Department. says that officers were dispatched to the west side Dollar Tree location around 9:45 p.m. Coit says at this point it’s unknown if a weapon was involved.

The robbery is still under investigation. 

 

