Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-13-17

(Madison, WI) — If you’re waiting to file your income your tax returns until now, the Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance says there might be a good reason. It says couples with yearly incomes of 50-thousand to 150-thousand dollars pay up to 16-percent more in Wisconsin income taxes than those in other states. The alliance says low income couples do the best, with average refunds of 591-dollars compared to the national average of 391-dollars. David Callender of the Taxpayers’ Alliance tells Wisconsin Public Radio that the standard deductions drop for higher income earners — and those in the middle generally pay higher shares of their incomes in taxes than the very wealthy or the very poor, creating what he calls a “fairly sharp cliff.” The report says Wisconsin has the 12th highest state income taxes among the 41 states which assess them.

(Washington, DC) — Governor Scott Walker and all ten of Wisconsin’s U-S House and Senate members have asked federal officials to help state farmers in their trade dispute with Canada. They’re upset that Canadian provinces recently gave them a price break that allowed those farmers to reject specialized U-S milk for cheese. That’s forcing the Grassland and Nasonville dairies in central Wisconsin to soon stop buying milk from about 100 local farmers because the dairies cannot ship the product out. A Canadian trade group says it’s the United States’ problem — but Walker and the state’s congressional members say the price breaks violate Canada’s trade obligations to both Wisconsin and dairy farmers in New York state. Reports say the trade issue could be addressed as part of President Donald Trump’s promise to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement — but the state officials seek action sooner.

Wednesday morning at about 6:40, a subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that he rolled the vehicle located on County Highway W near County Highway F, Chetek. No injuries were reported and he was reportedly out of the vehicle. The Weyerhaeuser Fire Department and the EMS responded to the scene. According to the police log, the Rusk County deputy advised to contact Probation and Parole. No other information was available.

Wednesday morning, the Rusk County K-9 was requested by the Bruce School district. According to the report, Multiple Vehicles and lockers were searched. The K-9 unit indicated on one vehicle and drugs were recovered.

The Wisconsin Lottery is displaying alerts on its retail terminals to be on the lookout for a Wisconsin man suspected of threatening to carry out attacks in a manifesto sent to the White House.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says the alerts on terminals will alert clerks at gas stations and grocery stores to call 911 if they see 32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski. Authorities have been searching for Jakubowski since April 4 when they say he burglarized a gun shop near Janesville, a city about 60 miles southwest of Milwaukee.

The sheriff’s office says he stole 18 firearms and said in a 161-page manifesto he planned to carry out attacks on schools and public officials.

More than 150 state and federal law enforcement officers have been searching for Jakubowksi.

State health officials have agreed to pay the federal government nearly $7 million to settle allegations that they artificially decreased food stamp error rates to collect bonuses.

Federal prosecutors issued a news release Thursday saying the state Department of Health Services, acting on a consulting firm’s advice, implemented new procedures that resulted in the agency over-scrutinizing food stamp claims. That in turn lowered the agency’s error rates, resulting in more bonuses from the U.S. Department of Agriculture between 2009 and 2011.

Prosecutors called the vetting procedures improper and biased.

A DHS spokeswoman had no immediate comment.