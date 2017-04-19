Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-19-17

The man accused of shooting and killing a Rusk County Sheriff’s deputy, has been found competent to stand trial in the case. In a full Rusk County Courtroom Tuesday, Doug Nitek (Knee tek), 44 of Conrath, told Rusk County Judge Steve Anderson that he was competent. Neither the prosecutor or defense attorney objected to psychologist reports, so the judge ruled Nitek is competent.

Nitek faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide and more than two dozen other counts in the death of Rusk County Deputy Dan Glaze, 33, on October 29th of last year. Investigators said Glaze was responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle in a field South of Ladysmith when he was shot in his squad car. Defense Attorney Charles Glynn, asked if the judge was going to recuse himself because Judge Anderson has prosecuted Nitek in the past. Judge Anderson said he was not going to step aside because Nitek’s case isn’t unlike any other case in the county, and there is only one judge in the county. A date has not been set for Nitek’s next court appearance.

Tuesday morning a hit and run complaint was reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. A male subject came to the LEC and reported that his mailbox was damaged Monday night at a location on Airport Road, Ladysmith. The case is under investigation.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a theft complaint Tuesday morning. A male subject reported the theft of a payloader from a residence on Highway 40, Bruce. No other information was available.

Shortly after midnight this (Wednesday) morning, Rusk County deputies served a warrant at a residence at the Parkview Mobile Home Court on West Pine Avenue, Bruce. According to the report, a deputy was in contact with Zachary Kahl, who has two valid Rusk County Warrants. He was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

A study by a University of Wisconsin-Madison economics professor finds that a tax credit critics argue is too expensive has helped grow manufacturing jobs in the state.

The study by professor Noah Williams released Wednesday comes amid increasing debate about the cost benefit of the Manufacturing and Agriculture Tax Credit. The credit was passed in 2011 and became fully implemented this year. It is projected to cost more than $1.4 billion by mid-2019, far higher than originally expected.

Democrats in the Legislature and other critics have said the tax credit puts unneeded pressure on other cash-strapped parts of the budget, including education, health care and roads.

Williams’ study concludes that since 2013 manufacturing employment has grown nearly 2 percentage points faster in Wisconsin compared with counties just across the state border.

(Undated) — Milk producers have mixed reactions to President Donald Trump’s new promise to help Wisconsin farmers stuck in a trade dispute with Canada. The National Milk Producers Federation thanked Trump for speaking out during his visit to Kenosha Tuesday — and it said Canada’s “repeated disregard for its dairy trade commitments has left farmers enduring severe and unfair consequences.” Canadian provinces have adopted new pricing policies in which cheese product makers in that country have cut off milk from Wisconsin dairies — and as a result, at least 100 dairy farmers can no longer sell milk to their current dairy customers as early as May first. Trump called it “unfair,” but the Dairy Processors of Canada says the president should talk further with the Canadian government to “broaden his perspective” on the issue. In the meantime, Watertown dairy farmer Carrie Mess said it would be “fantastic” if the U-S-D-A could buy surplus milk for summer food programs.