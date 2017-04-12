Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-12-17

(Undated) — A Canadian farm group says Wisconsin producers have only themselves to blame for a sudden milk surplus that caused two large dairies to decide to stop buying milk from 100 farm suppliers. Isabelle Bouchard of the Dairy Farmers of Canada tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel it’s America’s responsibility to manage its production — and Canadians should not be expected to consume excess U-S milk supplies when they’re making their own milk. But Chris Galen of the National Milk Producers Federation says Canadian provinces have reduced their farmers’ prices for Canadian made ingredients, thus undercutting sales previously made by Grassland of Greenwood and Nasonville Dairy near Marshfield. Meanwhile, officials of those dairies met in Madison Tuesday with state officials to discuss their options — and state Agriculture Secretary Ben Brancel told farm broadcaster Pam Jahnke it was a productive session that did not provide answers.

The early Spring snowfall Tuesday morning gave some drivers problems during their early morning commute. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a number of reports of slide ins and accidents but no injuries were reported.

Tuesday afternoon a male subject advised Rusk County authorities that he had a bunch of welding equipment stolen out of a trailer that was located on 5th Street in Weyerhaeuser. According to the report, the complainant believes he knows who may have taken the items and may be trying to sell them. A significant dollar amount of tools was taken.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office early Tuesday evening received a burglary complaint. According to the report, a male subject advised that he has a cabin on Willow Road near Hawkins and his electric bill has been going up for both months. He requested a deputy to check out the cabin as there is to be no one living in the cabin. After an investigation, there appears to be forced entry but no one was around. Unknown what caused the damage to the door but the door was somewhat secure. The deputy spoke to the complainant and he advised that there wasn’t really anything of value to be taken from the cabin.

At about 6:45 PM Tuesday, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call advising of a car rolled over in the ditch on County Highway P near the Flambeau School. A Rusk County deputy reported the car was smoking and the driver was complaining of knee pain. The Ladysmith Fire Department and Ladysmith ambulance were called to the scene. The driver was treated at the scene and there was no transport.

A female subject just after 8 PM Tuesday, advised that while she was gone during the day, the mailbox was struck. According to the report, it appeared as though a large dual wheeled truck left the roadway traveling East bound and struck the mail box. No other information was available.

At 9 PM Tuesday night, a Ladysmith Officer was on patrol on Worden Avenue East when he observed Brian T. Fuller, 21, laying in the trunk of a car. The Officer asked a female subject who was in the vehicle. She stated that Fuller was in the trunk of the vehicle. Fuller had a DOC Warrant. He was arrested for the warrant and was transported to the Rusk County jail.

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin motorists are paying six cents more for a gallon of gas than they did just one week ago. The state’s Triple “A” says the average price is almost two dollars and 39 cents this (Wednesday) morning for regular unleaded. That’s 12 cents more than this time last month, and 35 cents higher than one year ago. The state’s current average is close to what the U-S Energy Information Administration predicts for an average gas price from April through September, which is two-46, an increase of 23 cents from last year. Officials say the price hikes are due to a change to summer fuel blends, more vacation travelers, and rises in crude oil prices.

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin’s minimum wage for state government building projects would be eliminated in a bill sought by G-O-P lawmakers in both houses. Governor Scott Walker agreed two years ago to drop the prevailing wage for local projects, but not state work. The Republican Walker tried dropping the state wage in the budget he proposed in February, but the two chairs of the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee removed the item last week. Now, Senate Republican Leah Vukmir (vook meer) of Wauwatosa and Assembly Republican Rob Hutton of Brookfield are asking colleagues to sign onto a separate bill. Senate G-O-P Majority Leader Jim Steineke supports it, saying it would save money in the state’s next road budget. But Democrats and unions have long opposed dropping the prevailing wage, saying it could result in shoddy work from lower priced contractors.

(Madison, WI) — Despite rising and record milk production, the numbers of Wisconsin dairy farms keep dropping. The state Agriculture Department says 92-hundred-36 herds were making milk as of earlier this month, 365 fewer than the same time last year. Clark County in central Wisconsin has the most dairy herds in the state with almost 850 followed by Marathon County with around 550. Wisconsin dairy farms still have a combined one-point-two-eight million cows, and their production increased on a year to year basis for 33 straight months until there was finally a reduction in February. And that was blamed on the fact that last February had one extra day because it was a Leap Year.