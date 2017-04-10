Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-11-17

(Wausau, WI) — The National Weather Service confirms a tornado near Wausau. According to preliminary data, an “E-F” One twister with winds of 105 miles per hour landed in the town of Stettin (steh teen’) about 12:55 a-m Monday, damaging several homes and snapping 100 mature pine trees as it stayed on the ground for one half mile. The Wisconsin Public Service utility still had 51-hundred customers without power as of 4:15 this (Tuesday) morning throughout north central Wisconsin — and almost three-thousand were still out in the Minocqua and Tomahawk areas. Northwest Wisconsin had snow Monday night, with more than three inches at Siren and Grantsburg and two point five inches at Menomonie — and up to penny sized hail fell late Monday in the Milwaukee area. A dry but cloudy day is in store, with highs from the upper 30s in the far north to 50 in the far south.

Shortly after 4 PM Monday afternoon, Probation and Parole advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that there is an apprehension request out for a male subject for threats to a judge. According to the report, the subject resides at the group home at a location on Highway 27, Conrath. A Rusk County deputy served the warrant and was in contact with the subject. The male subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at about 9:15 Monday night received an anonymous call that a female subject had been drinking a lot and was at a residence in Hawkins. The subject was leaving and will be heading back to a residence in Ingram. A Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 73, Ingram. The deputy conducted a field sobriety on the female subject. The female subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Late Monday afternoon, a City Officer responded to a residence on Corbett Avenue West for a criminal damage complaint. Upon arrival the Officer met with the male complainant who stated that when he got home a screen was pushed out. He gave no one permission to damage his property. Someone may have tried to break into his residence. The case is under investigation.

A state appellate judge has ruled baiting deer is permissible as long as the bait isn’t intended for hunting.

The case involves John Walker, who was cited in 2015 for placing corn and pumpkins near his deer stands on his Washburn County property. Department of Natural Resources rules prohibit placing, using or hunting over bait or feed material for the purpose of hunting or training dogs and baiting and feeding deer in CWD-affected areas like Washburn County.

A circuit judge tossed the citation, finding there wasn’t any evidence Walker intended to hunt over the food. Prosecutors said Walker was prohibited from even placing the bait on the ground.

3rd District Appeals Court Judge Thomas Hruz ruled Tuesday that people can place bait as long as it’s not used for hunting.