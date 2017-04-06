Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-7-17

(Washington, DC) — U-S House Democrat Mark Pocan of Madison says there was “no legal basis” for President Donald Trump’s missile strike on Syria. Six people were reported killed when U-S warships launched five dozen Tomahawk cruise missiles on a Syrian airfield, following Tuesday night’s Syrian chemical attack that dozens in that country. Pocan says he wants Trump to send a new authorization request to Congress for using military force. Wisconsin Republicans, meanwhile, back their party’s president, as Senator Ron Johnson says “America will have to lead” to achieve greater stability — and Green Bay Representative Mike Gallagher called the Trump attack a “clear signal” that the U-S “will not stand idly by, while dictators use weapons of mass destruction to murder children.” Gallagher agreed that Trump should seek approval by Congress for any sustained military operation.

(Washington, DC) — House Speaker Paul Ryan of Janesville says it was “appropriate and just” for the U-S to conduct a missile attack on an airbase in Syria Thursday night. President Donald Trump said he ordered the strike in response to Syria’s chemical weapons attack on its own people Tuesday — in which 86 people including 27 children were killed. Media reports say the missile strike resulted in deaths, but it was not known how many. Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, says the U-S strike was meant to send a message to Syrian President Bashar Assad. The speaker tweeted “the Assad regime can no longer count on American inaction as it carries out atrocities against the Syrian people.”

Late Thursday morning, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a theft complaint at the Express Mart in Bruce. An Attendant reported the theft of beef jerky. They know who the suspect may be. The case is under investigation.

At about 2:30 PM Thursday afternoon, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call from a female advising that her porch on her trailer was on fire located on Highway 27 at the Willow Lane Trailer Court. She reported that her and her baby could not get out. According to the report, after paging responders she advised that a neighbor helped her get out of the trailer and her dog, her baby were out and safe. She also advised that the trailer was fully engulfed and the trailers next to her may catch on fire. The Ladysmith Fire Department, Ladysmith Ambulance, Ladysmith Police and Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. The Red Cross was contacted and Ladysmith Firemen were at the scene for about an hour.

Late Thursday afternoon, an employee at the Express Mart on Main Street in Bruce, reported to Rusk County authorities that there were 3 subjects in the store that were driving a Gold colored van. According to the report, 3 males and 1 female came into the gas station around 5 PM. They did not but anything and then left. An unknown subject saw the subject’s taking beer out of their pockets. The employee believes that they stole items from the store and left traveling West bound on Highway 8.

Shortly before 9 PM Thursday, a male employee at the Holiday Gas Station in Ladysmith advised of a gas drive off. According to the police log, the subject left in a Red truck. The amount of the gas was $30. The employee advised that the subject came into the store and was asked if he bought gas and he said no.

Thursday morning, Richard A. Bates, 42, came to the Ladysmith Police Department to turn himself in for outstanding warrants. Bates had a Felony Rusk County warrant and a Ladysmith Municipal warrant. He was taken to the Rusk County jail.

A City Officer just after 5 PM, was advised of an active Department of Corrections Apprehension request for Stace M. Hopkins, 38. The Officer learned that Hopkins was located at the residence on Corbett Avenue West, Ladysmith, and made contact with her. Hopkins was cooperative and was arrested and taken to the Rusk County jail.

On Friday April 7, 2017 at 5:02 a.m. the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a one vehicle rollover on 23rd Street and 18th Avenue just north of Rice Lake.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the Wisconsin State Patrol, Lakeview Medical Center Ambulance, Rice Lake Fire Department and Life Link Helicopter all responded to the scene.

Initial investigations shows the vehicle had been traveling southbound on CTH M (23rd Street) when it left the roadway, rolled several times and went a total distance of 289 feet after leaving the roadway.

The driver, Danielle Melgaard 24 of Rice Lake who was not wearing a seat belt was ejected from the vehicle. Life Link flew her to Mayo- Eau Claire in serious condition. The passenger, Britney Greener, 21 of Rice Lake was trapped in the vehicle and extricated by Rice Lake Fire and transported by Lakeview Ambulance in serious condition and later flown out.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing factors to this crash which remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

Eau Claire police have responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Domino’s on North Clairemont Avenue. The Eau Claire Police Department says employees at the store told police two armed men entered the building demanding money, just after 1:30 a.m. Friday morning. Police were seen searching the area through the night. Officers were still on scene the scene at 4 a.m. morning gathering evidence and are expected to release an update soon. We’ll share the latest details as we get them.