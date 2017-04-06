Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-6-17

(Undated) — Many of Wisconsin’s federal lawmakers have asked President Donald Trump to get involved in a trade dispute with Canada. Provinces have adopted import taxes, and they’re no longer accepting duty free ultra filtered liquid milk for cheese that’s made in Wisconsin. That has a number of dairies in the Badger State stuck with excess milk supplies. Grassland Dairy Products of Greenwood and the Nasonville Dairy near Marshfield has told 100 farmers they’ll no longer take their milk within the next few weeks — and state Agriculture Secretary Ben Brancel tells the Wisconsin Ag Connection his agency is scrambling to help producers by trying to get other processors to accept milk from the farms that are being dropped. Green Bay House Republican Mike Gallagher calls it an anti competitive move on Canada’s part — and Senate Democrat Tammy Baldwin is among those seeking a federal investigation on whether the milk exports are being blocked in violation of trade agreements.

At about 8:15 PM Wednesday night, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a grass fire on the East side of the rail road tracks at County Highway G and Main Street, Conrath. The Ladysmith Fire Department was called to the scene. Train Traffic was stopped for a short time and the Ladysmith Firemen were at the fire for about 30 minutes.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call shortly after 11 PM Wednesday night from a female subject advising that their house trailer was full of smoke located on County Highway B, Glen Flora. She advised the smoke was coming from the furnace. According to the report, everyone was out of the house and the vehicles were moved away from the trailer. The Hawkins Fire Department was called to the scene. Firemen were at the scene for about an hour. No other information was available.

Wednesday morning at about 10 AM, a Krist Oil employee reported to Ladysmith Police that sometime Tuesday, Krist Oil received a $20 dollar bill that was determined to be a fake/play money. A City Officer collected the play bill that was marked in numerous locations as play money and not legal tender. The case is under investigation.

A short time later a male subject reported to Ladysmith Police that he left rent money in the mailbox for his landlord on Corbett Avenue West, Ladysmith. The complainant reported that on Monday his landlord contacted him and asked where the money was located. No other information was available and the case is under investigation.

At 2 PM Wednesday, a City Officer was contacted by Care Partners of Ladysmith to report the theft of residents money and of prescription medications. After an investigation, Jessica Susan Thorpe, 34, was arrested for the theft of money and prescription medications. Thorpe will be referred to the Rusk County District Attorney’s Office for two counts of Theft from patients in a patients care facility.

The Department of Natural Resources is highlighting an increased fire danger across across much of the state.

On Thursday morning, the DNR’s Burning Restrictions and Fire Activity map showed that the northern two-thirds of Wisconsin, including Eau Claire, La Crosse and many of the surrounding areas, were listed as high fire danger. Eau Claire County Emergency Management also posted a message on Twitter about the fire danger rating, saying it’s because of warm, windy and dry conditions. It urged people to follow rules from the DNR and local fire departments if they burn anything. Eau Claire Fire and Rescue posted on its Twitter account Thursday morning that it would not issue burning permits that day.

The DNR typically updates daily burning restrictions after 11 a.m.

Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, a sign of the job market appears to be increasingly secure for workers.

The Labor Department says weekly applications for unemployment aid plunged 25,000 to a seasonally adjusted 234,000. The four-week average, a less volatile measure, dipped to 250,000.

Applications are a proxy for layoffs. They have remained below 300,000, a level linked with job growth, for 109 weeks. That’s the longest such stretch since 1970, when the U.S. population was much smaller.

The consistently low level indicates that employers are retaining workers and possibly looking to hire.

The March jobs report to be released Friday is expected to show that employers added 178,000 jobs last month, according to a survey of economists by the data provider FactSet.