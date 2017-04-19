Robert W. Sayre, Sr., 54, of Ladysmith died Friday, April 7th at Rusk County Memorial Hospital.

He is survived by 4 children: Robert Sayre, II of Chippewa Falls, Jessica Clark of Rice Lake, Justin Sayre of Bloomer, James Sayre of Kentucky, and Step-daughter Misty Tolbert of Alabama. He was also survived by 11 grandchildren, 3 brothers and 2 sisters: Billy of Chicago, Donald of Cameron, Patricia Hendrix of Indiana, Lori Pulida of Chicago, and Mark of Birmingham, Alabama; and his Fiancee Betty Graham of Ladysmith.

A celebration of life for Robert Sayre, Sr. will be held on May 27th, 2017. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Ladysmith is assisting with the arrangements.