Robert D. Titera, 71, of Ladysmith, died on Monday, April 17th at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. He is survived by his wife Kathy and 5 children, Robert Titera of Bruce, Heather Van Doorn of Glen Flora, Desiree McAllister of Phoenix, AZ., Heather Moses of Chandler, AZ. Brandon Harmon of Carver, MN., 13 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren, a sister, Sharon Rogers and a sister in law, Irene Titera.

A Celebration of The Life of Bob Titera will be held at a later date. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Ladysmith is assisting with the arrangements.