2017 Spring Radio AuctionApril 22nd, 2017
3 days to go.
Robert D. Titera

Robert D. Titera, 71, of Ladysmith, died on Monday, April 17th at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.  He is survived by his wife Kathy and 5 children, Robert Titera of Bruce, Heather Van Doorn of Glen Flora, Desiree McAllister of Phoenix, AZ., Heather Moses of Chandler, AZ. Brandon Harmon of Carver, MN., 13 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren, a sister, Sharon Rogers and a sister in law, Irene Titera.

A Celebration of The Life of Bob Titera will be held at a later date. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Ladysmith is assisting with the arrangements.

RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Robert W. Sayre, Sr. April 19, 2017
    Robert W. Sayre, Sr., 54, of Ladysmith died Friday, April 7th at Rusk County Memorial Hospital. He is survived by 4 children: Robert Sayre, II of Chippewa Falls, Jessica Clark of Rice Lake, Justin Sayre of Bloomer, James Sayre of Kentucky, and Step-daughter Misty Tolbert of Alabama. He was also survived by 11 grandchildren, 3 […]
  • Wicked Good Garage Sale (April 21st-April 22nd) April 19, 2017
    Garage Sale at N4755 White Birch Ridge Ladysmith, WI. Friday, April 21st 5:00pm-8:00pm AND Saturday, April 22nd 8:00am-3:00pm Items include: table saw, sleeper sofa & love seat, treadmill, desk, clothes, comforter sets, and other miscellaneous items!
