Phyllis J. Gerber, 91 of Exland, died on Sunday, April 9th at the Ladysmith Care Community. She is survived by 7 children, Jerry of Rice Lake, Terry of Cameron, Susan of Eau Claire, Ernest of Bruce, Alan of Radisson, Holly Barnes of Hayward, Kathleen Pearson of East Greenwich, RI., 20 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Phyllis Gerber will be held on Thursday, April 13th, at 11 AM at The First Lutheran Church in Exland. Phyllis was baptized, confirmed and married in that Church. She is believed to be the last living member of the original founding families. It was the last wish Phyllis had to have her Funeral there. Due to seating capacity restrictions, Funeral services will be held for immediate family members only. A Celebration of Life and a community visitation will be held at Nathaniel Lutheran Church in Bruce on Wednesday, April 12th from 4 PM until 7 PM.

IN LIEU OF FLOWERS: Memorials may be sent to The First Lutheran Church in Exland. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Bruce is assisting with the arrangements.