Nevin A. Zezza, 78, of Ladysmith, died on Thursday, April 6th, at The Rusk County Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Keach, 2 daughters, Mary Margaret Zezza, Kathy Jo Zezza of Minneapolis, 2 stepsons, Scott Keach of Shawnee, KS., Christopher Keach of Ladysmith, 4 grandsons, 1 grand-daughter, 5 great-grandchildren, and 6 step-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Nevin Zezza will be held on Tuesday, April 11th at 11 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Church with Fr. Inna Pothireddy officiating. The Zezza family will receive friends at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith on Monday after 4 PM where there will be a Scripture Service at 6:30 PM followed by a Knights of Columbus Rosary Service. There will also be an hour of visitation at the Church on Tuesday prior to service time.