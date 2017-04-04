Nalmer G. “Nal” Nelson, 62, of Ladysmith, died on Wednesday, March 22nd, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, He is survived by 3 brothers, Jerry, Clarence and Jim, 1 sister, Arlene, his biological daughter Candace and special friend Pam.

A Memorial service for Nalmer Nelson will be held at 11 AM on Friday, April 7th, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiaiting. Visitation for family and friends will be from 10 AM until service time on Friday at the Funeral Home. In Lieu of flowers. memorials are preferred to the Nelson family.