Nalmer G. “Nal” Nelson
Nalmer G. “Nal” Nelson, 62, of Ladysmith, died on Wednesday, March 22nd, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, He is survived by 3 brothers, Jerry, Clarence and Jim, 1 sister, Arlene, his biological daughter Candace and special friend Pam.
A Memorial service for Nalmer Nelson will be held at 11 AM on Friday, April 7th, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiaiting. Visitation for family and friends will be from 10 AM until service time on Friday at the Funeral Home. In Lieu of flowers. memorials are preferred to the Nelson family.
- Rusk County News April 4, 2017WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-4-17 (Madison, WI) — State officials expect 13-to-18-percent of Wisconsin adults to vote in today’s (Tuesday’s) spring general election. The only statewide contest has public school superintendent Tony Evers going for his third four year term against former Whitnall and Beloit Superintendent Lowell Holtz. The two have disagreed on virtually every major issue as […]
- Wisconsin Sports 4-4 April 4, 2017>>Brewers Lose Opener, Guerra Heads To DL (Milwaukee, WI) — Brewers’ starter Junior Guerra is heading to the disabled list with a strained right calf suffered in Milwaukee’s 7-5 home loss to Colorado on Opening Day. Guerra was hurt in the third inning while running to first base on a sacrifice bunt, and manager Craig […]