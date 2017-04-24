Moving Sale (April 28th-29th)

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-21-17 (Madison, WI) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate has dropped to three-point-four percent, the lowest in 17 years. The seasonally adjusted rate for March dropped by three-tenths-of-one-percent from February. A survey of almost one-thousand households estimates that total employment for the month grew by 16-thousand — but the federal government’s limited survey of employers […]

>>Bucks Crush Toronto, Take 2-1 Lead In Playoff Series (Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks take a 16 point early lead and never look back, as they crush Toronto at home 104-77 to grab a two games to one lead in their first round N-B-A playoff series. Khris Middleton scored nine of Milwaukee’s first 13 points […]