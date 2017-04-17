MOVING SALE
Moving Sale April 21st-22nd from 9:00-5:00pm. Located at N 5497 County Rd. J, Ladysmith, just past Riverside Cemetery.
Items include: Patio furniture, 2 hide-a-beds, W-D, dining table/6 chairs, recliner, TV stand, books, linens, dishes, gardening items, men’s & women’s clothing (L-XL), and MANY miscellaneous items!
- Rusk County News April 14, 2017WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-14-17 RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) — Joseph Jakubowski, the center of a nationwide manhunt, has been caught, according to authorities at a press conference Friday morning. He was arrested around 5 a.m. Friday morning. Officials say Jakubowski was caught in the village of Viola in Richland County. A resident called police after seeing a […]
- Joann Flater April 14, 2017Our Hearts are full of gratitude when we say Thank You to family and friends for all the prayers, support and sympathy during this difficult time. A Reminder to Please Join Us for a Celebration of Life for Joann Flater at Flater’s Resort on Sat. April 29th. The Service will begin at 2 PM on […]