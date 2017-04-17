mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
MOVING SALE

Moving Sale April 21st-22nd from 9:00-5:00pm. Located at N 5497 County Rd. J, Ladysmith, just past Riverside Cemetery.

Items include: Patio furniture, 2 hide-a-beds, W-D, dining table/6 chairs, recliner, TV stand, books, linens, dishes, gardening items, men’s & women’s clothing (L-XL), and MANY miscellaneous items!

  • Rusk County News April 14, 2017
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-14-17 RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) — Joseph Jakubowski, the center of a nationwide manhunt, has been caught, according to authorities at a press conference Friday morning. He was arrested around 5 a.m. Friday morning. Officials say Jakubowski was caught in the village of Viola in Richland County. A resident called police after seeing a […]
  • Joann Flater April 14, 2017
    Our Hearts are full of gratitude when we say Thank You to family and friends for all the prayers, support and sympathy during this difficult time. A Reminder to Please Join Us for a Celebration of Life for Joann Flater at Flater’s Resort on Sat. April 29th.  The Service will begin at 2 PM on […]
  • NBA playoff Vegas power rankings April 17, 2017
    The NBA postseason has finally arrived, providing a plethora of star power, intrigue and storylines. It's no surprise that the heavy NBA title favorites, Golden State Warriors, own the top spot by a big margin with three Western Conference powers in the rearview mirror. The top Eastern Conference team doesn't check in until the fifth […]
  • 121st Boston Marathon is Meb's last run, Rupp's first April 17, 2017
    When the 121st Boston Marathon leaves Hopkinton for the 26.2-mile trek to Copley Square, the field will feature Meb Keflezighi making his final run on the course and the first for three-time Olympian Galen Rupp
  • LEADING OFF: Morning start at Fenway, Ichiro back in Seattle April 17, 2017
    LEADING OFF: Morning start at Fenway on Patriots' Day, Ichiro back in Seattle, Betts making contact, Cubs' shaky bullpen
