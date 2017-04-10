Marlene Mae Nikkila
Marlene Mae Nikkila, 60 of Ladysmith passed away on Saturday, April 8th at her home. She is survived by her husband, Mike, 2 daughters, Melissa Dragovich of Phillips, and Stacey Silvernale of Gilman, 7 grandchildren, 2 sisters, Susan Peters of Cornell and Judy Bruce of Ladysmith, 2 brothers, Robert Schneiderwent of Brillion and Dennis Schneiderwent of Superior, nieces, nephews and extended family.
There will be a private family memorial for Marlene Nikkila at a later date. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
