Marlene Mae Nikkila

Marlene Mae Nikkila, 60 of Ladysmith passed away on Saturday, April 8th at her home.  She is survived by her husband, Mike, 2 daughters, Melissa Dragovich of Phillips, and Stacey Silvernale of Gilman, 7 grandchildren, 2 sisters, Susan Peters of Cornell and Judy Bruce of Ladysmith, 2 brothers, Robert Schneiderwent of Brillion and Dennis Schneiderwent of Superior, nieces, nephews and extended family.

There will be a private family memorial for Marlene Nikkila at a later date.  Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

 

 

  • Marlene Mae Nikkila April 10, 2017
  • Phyllis J. Gerber April 10, 2017
    Phyllis J. Gerber, 91 of Exland, died on Sunday, April 9th at the Ladysmith Care Community.  She is survived by 7 children, Jerry of Rice Lake, Terry of Cameron, Susan of Eau Claire, Ernest of Bruce, Alan of Radisson, Holly Barnes of Hayward, Kathleen Pearson of East Greenwich, RI., 20 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Funeral […]
