2017 Spring Radio AuctionApril 22nd, 2017
John Thomas Paulson

John Thomas Paulson, 72, Glen Flora, died on Tuesday, April 18th, at the Flambeau Hospital, Park Falls.  He is survived by his 3 children, Jennell (Louis) Collins of Phillips, Jodi Long of Clearwater, Fla, and Jonathon (Rebecca) Paulson of Kewaunee, 9 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchildren, 1 brother, Dan (Linda) Paulson, Ocotillo, Ca., and many nieces and nephews.

No service is being planned at this time.  A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.  The Heindl Funeral Home, Phillips, is in charge of the arrangements.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.heindlfuneralhome.com

