John Thomas Paulson, 72, Glen Flora, died on Tuesday, April 18th, at the Flambeau Hospital, Park Falls. He is survived by his 3 children, Jennell (Louis) Collins of Phillips, Jodi Long of Clearwater, Fla, and Jonathon (Rebecca) Paulson of Kewaunee, 9 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchildren, 1 brother, Dan (Linda) Paulson, Ocotillo, Ca., and many nieces and nephews.

No service is being planned at this time. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The Heindl Funeral Home, Phillips, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.heindlfuneralhome.com