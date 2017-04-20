2017 Spring Radio AuctionApril 22nd, 2017
2 days to go.
John Thomas Paulson
John Thomas Paulson, 72, Glen Flora, died on Tuesday, April 18th, at the Flambeau Hospital, Park Falls. He is survived by his 3 children, Jennell (Louis) Collins of Phillips, Jodi Long of Clearwater, Fla, and Jonathon (Rebecca) Paulson of Kewaunee, 9 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchildren, 1 brother, Dan (Linda) Paulson, Ocotillo, Ca., and many nieces and nephews.
No service is being planned at this time. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The Heindl Funeral Home, Phillips, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.heindlfuneralhome.com
- Robert W. Sayre, Sr. April 19, 2017Robert W. Sayre, Sr., 54, of Ladysmith died Friday, April 7th at Rusk County Memorial Hospital. He is survived by 4 children: Robert Sayre, II of Chippewa Falls, Jessica Clark of Rice Lake, Justin Sayre of Bloomer, James Sayre of Kentucky, and Step-daughter Misty Tolbert of Alabama. He was also survived by 11 grandchildren, 3 […]
- Wicked Good Garage Sale (April 21st-April 22nd) April 19, 2017Garage Sale at N4755 White Birch Ridge Ladysmith, WI. Friday, April 21st 5:00pm-8:00pm AND Saturday, April 22nd 8:00am-3:00pm Items include: table saw, sleeper sofa & love seat, treadmill, desk, clothes, comforter sets, and other miscellaneous items!