Our Hearts are full of gratitude when we say Thank You to family and friends for all the prayers, support and sympathy during this difficult time.

A Reminder to Please Join Us for a Celebration of Life for Joann Flater at Flater’s Resort on Sat. April 29th. The Service will begin at 2 PM on the Point. Food and refreshments to follow. We look forward to sharing your memories with us! Tubby and the family of Joann Flater