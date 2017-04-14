mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Joann Flater

Our Hearts are full of gratitude when we say Thank You to family and friends for all the prayers, support and sympathy during this difficult time.

A Reminder to Please Join Us for a Celebration of Life for Joann Flater at Flater’s Resort on Sat. April 29th.  The Service will begin at 2 PM on the Point.  Food and refreshments to follow.  We look forward to sharing your memories with us!  Tubby and the family of Joann Flater

    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-14-17 RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) — Joseph Jakubowski, the center of a nationwide manhunt, has been caught, according to authorities at a press conference Friday morning. He was arrested around 5 a.m. Friday morning. Officials say Jakubowski was caught in the village of Viola in Richland County. A resident called police after seeing a […]
  • Joann Flater April 14, 2017
  • Giants defend Eli Manning amid claim of false memorabilia April 14, 2017
    Eli Manning turned over a potentially incriminating email earlier this month in connection with a lawsuit that claims the quarterback, the New York Giants and a team equipment manager knowingly provided false game-worn memorabilia to collectors. The email was included in a court filing in Bergen County (N.J.) Superior Court by the plaintiffs -- collectors […]
  • NBA playoff Vegas power rankings April 14, 2017
    The NBA postseason has finally arrived, providing a plethora of star power, intrigue and storylines. It's no surprise that the heavy NBA title favorites, Golden State Warriors, own the top spot by a big margin with three Western Conference powers in the rearview mirror. The top Eastern Conference team doesn't check in until the fifth […]
  • After seven seasons with Knicks, will Carmelo agree to a trade? April 14, 2017
    In a season littered with low points, the 2016-17 New York Knicks appeared to find rock bottom on March 12. In Brooklyn, the 11-win Nets sank 14 3-pointers in the first half against the Knicks, effectively ending New York's playoff hopes in 24 painful minutes. And head coach Jeff Hornacek wasn't happy. Hornacek lit into […]
