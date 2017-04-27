mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Glen Flora Estate Sale (April 28th-30th)

GLEN FLORA ESTATE SALE at N5764 Cedar St.

Friday, April 28th – Sunday, April 30th from 7:00am-4:00pm

Items include: Kow 650 ZX Motorcycle, John Deer tractor lawn mower, Weed Wackers, Guitar Amp, and so much more!

RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Rusk County News April 26, 2017
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-26-17 (Ashland, WI)  —  It appears that much of northwest Wisconsin will not get as much of an ice storm as originally predicted, but it will cover more ground. Ashland and Hayward reported freezing rain at six this (Thursday) morning, and forecasters say rain elsewhere in the far northwest will change to snow […]
  • Wisconsin Sports 4-26 April 26, 2017
    >>Thames Gets Three Drug Tests Amid Home Run Streak (Milwaukee, WI)  —  As Eric Thames sets early season power records, Major League Baseball appears to be testing him more for P-E-Ds and other drugs. Thames has set a new Brewers’ record with eleven homers for April, the latest in Tuesday night’s 9-1 Milwaukee home rout […]
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • Can pitcher Dylan Unsworth be South Africa's next major leaguer? April 27, 2017
    While growing up in South Africa, where baseball is pretty far down in the hierarchy of sports, Dylan Unsworth often played catch with his father, just as so many kids do in the Americas. The Unsworths used a little different style though. "He would throw underhand to me, and I would throw overhand to him, […]
  • Gennady Golovkin sees improvement in PPV buys for fight against Daniel Jacobs April 27, 2017
    Pound-for-pound king and unified middleweight world champion Gennady Golovkin's unanimous decision win against Daniel Jacobs on March 18 at New York's Madison Square Garden generated about 170,000 buys on HBO PPV, K2 Promotions managing director Tom Loeffler told ESPN. In his second fight as a pay-per-view headliner, Golovkin saw improvement from his first foray onto […]
  • 14-year-old cancer survivor to announce Ravens' 1st pick April 27, 2017
    T.J. Owuanibe, a 14-year-old eighth grader at McDonogh School in Baltimore diagnosed two years ago with brain cancer, will tell the world who the Ravens are picking first in the draft
RSS ABC NEWS
