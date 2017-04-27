Glen Flora Estate Sale (April 28th-30th)
GLEN FLORA ESTATE SALE at N5764 Cedar St.
Friday, April 28th – Sunday, April 30th from 7:00am-4:00pm
Items include: Kow 650 ZX Motorcycle, John Deer tractor lawn mower, Weed Wackers, Guitar Amp, and so much more!
