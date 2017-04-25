Gerard Jiskra, 59, died at his home in Sheldon on Monday, April 24th. He is survived by, 3 brothers and 1 sister, Tom of Tony, Ed of Sheldon, Ben of Bruce and Patty Olson of Ladysmith. Special friend Heidi Williams, Little Buddy Quentin Zach, nieces, nephews, and their families.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Gerard Jiskra will be held on Saturday, April 29th at 11 AM at St. John’s Catholic Church in Sheldon with Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery. Friends may call after 4 PM on Friday, at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith where there will be a Scripture Service at 7 PM. There will also be an hour of visitation at the Church on Saturday prior to the Mass.