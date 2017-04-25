mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Gerard Jiskra

Gerard Jiskra, 59, died at his home in Sheldon on Monday, April 24th.  He is survived by, 3 brothers and 1 sister, Tom of Tony, Ed of Sheldon, Ben of Bruce and Patty Olson of Ladysmith.  Special friend Heidi Williams, Little Buddy Quentin Zach, nieces, nephews, and their families.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Gerard Jiskra will be held on Saturday, April 29th at 11 AM at St. John’s Catholic Church in Sheldon with Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery.  Friends may call after 4 PM on Friday, at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith where there will be a Scripture Service at 7 PM.  There will also be an hour of visitation at the Church on Saturday prior to the Mass.

  • Rusk County News April 24, 2017
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-24-17 (Madison, WI)  —  Canada’s trade dispute with Wisconsin dairy farmers is starting to take a toll. State agriculture officials say 40 farms are without buyers for their milk, after Grassland Dairy of Greenwood cut them off because they could no longer sell the milk to Canadian dairies for a specialized cheese product […]
  • Moving Sale (April 28th-29th) April 24, 2017
    Moving Sale April 28th from 4:00pm-7:00pm and April 29th from 9:00am-12:00pm. Items include: 3 piece oak TV cabinet, gas grill, washer, gas dryer, high chair, saw horses, air mattress & pump. Located at Redwine’s; N 5497 County Rd. J, Ladysmith. Just past Riverside Cemetery.
