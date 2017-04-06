mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Garage Sale

Garage Sale April 8th from 8:00am to 2:00pm. Located north of memorial park by Everette Street (look for the signs).

Items: Clothes, Knickknacks, Houseware items, and many miscellaneous items.

  2nd Annual Flambeau Indoor Craft & Garage Sale April 6, 2017
    2nd Annual Flambeau Indoor Craft & Garage Sale on Saturday, April 15th from 8:00am to 2:00pm. Located at the Flambeau School. Call 715-567-0368 to reserve a table.
