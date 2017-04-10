Ellen N. Cronk
Ellen N. Cronk, 73, of Ladysmith, died on Sunday, April 9th, at Ladysmith Care and Rehab. She is survived by her caregiver and close friend, Julie Reinaas of Ladysmith, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, April 12th, at the First Church of Christ in Ladysmith with Pastor Brian Chitwood officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Friends may call on Wednesday morning from 9:30 AM until the time of services at the church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
- Marlene Mae Nikkila April 10, 2017Marlene Mae Nikkila, 60 of Ladysmith passed away on Saturday, April 8th at her home. She is survived by her husband, Mike, 2 daughters, Melissa Dragovich of Phillips, and Stacey Silvernale of Gilman, 7 grandchildren, 2 sisters, Susan Peters of Cornell and Judy Bruce of Ladysmith, 2 brothers, Robert Schneiderwent of Brillion and Dennis Schneiderwent […]
- Phyllis J. Gerber April 10, 2017Phyllis J. Gerber, 91 of Exland, died on Sunday, April 9th at the Ladysmith Care Community. She is survived by 7 children, Jerry of Rice Lake, Terry of Cameron, Susan of Eau Claire, Ernest of Bruce, Alan of Radisson, Holly Barnes of Hayward, Kathleen Pearson of East Greenwich, RI., 20 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Funeral […]