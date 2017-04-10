Ellen N. Cronk, 73, of Ladysmith, died on Sunday, April 9th, at Ladysmith Care and Rehab. She is survived by her caregiver and close friend, Julie Reinaas of Ladysmith, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, April 12th, at the First Church of Christ in Ladysmith with Pastor Brian Chitwood officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Friends may call on Wednesday morning from 9:30 AM until the time of services at the church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.