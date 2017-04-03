Dolores L. Anderson, 88, of Conrath, died on Saturday, April 1st, at her home. She is survived by 1 daughter, Sherry Kuc of Conrath, 4 sons, Alan and James of Holly Ridge, NC., Raymond of Cedar Grove and Clair of Sand Creek, 34 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren, 3 sisters, Helen Anderson and Martha Zahrones both of Ladysmith and Pauline Kuznar of Rice Lake, 2 brothers, Michael Moskal of Branchville, SC., and Robert Moskal of Ladysmith.

Memorial services for Dolores Anderson will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, April 6th at Nash-Jackasn Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Robert Rosolowski officiating. Dolores’ family will recieve friends on Wednesday, April 5th from 4 PM until 7 PM a the Funeral Home and again on Thursday for an hour prior to service time.