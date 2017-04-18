Dolores Koloske, 86, died in Milwaukee on Saturday, April 8th. She is survived by 2 daughters and 1 son. Linda D’Agostino of Gurnee,IL., Jill of Las Vegas, Jim of Franklin, 3 grandchildren, 2 brothers, 1 sister and 1 sister-in-law, David Cornelissen, Michael Cornelissen, Sharon Gostovich, and Julie Cornelissen.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 23rd, at the Krause Funeral Home at 7001 West Brown Deer Road in Milwaukee, from 1-4 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 25th, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. The Koloske Family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday for an hour prior to the Mass. Nash-Jackan Funeral of Ladysmith is assisting with the arrangements.