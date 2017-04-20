Bill W. Grunseth, 70, of Gilman, passed away on Wednesday, April 19th.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Eileen; 2 daughters Rebecca (Chris) Pritzl of Kenosha and Jennifer (Doug) Thompson of Chippewa Falls; 1 son Nick (Britny) of Eau Claire; four grandchildren Jacob and Elizabeth Thompson and Emmett and Lara Grunseth; two brothers Bob (Pat) of Tony and Tim (Josie) of National City, CA; three sisters Glenda Finstad of Gordon, Sandy (Sherman) Martell of New Berlin, and Patti (Neal) Grunseth-Petersen of Watertown; mother-in-law Charlotte Siemek of Gilman; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Services will be held at 11:00am Thursday, April 27th at Zion Lutheran Church-Gilman with Rev. Dr. Gary Paul officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowbrook Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 8:00pm Wednesday, April 26th at the Gilman Funeral Home and Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00am at church.