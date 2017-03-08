Wisconsin Sports 3-9

>>Giannis’ Big Night Helps Bucks Win Fourth Straight

(Milwaukee, WI) — A big night from Giannis Antetokounmpo helps the Milwaukee Bucks win their fourth straight game, 104-93 at home against the New York Knicks. The All Star “Greek Freak” had 32 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, four steals, and two blocked shots. All but ten of Antetokounmpo’s points came in the second half when the Bucks roared back from a 12 point deficit to go up by 15 with more than three minutes to go. Khris Middleton added 18 points and sat out the fourth quarter as he he continues a slow comeback from hamstring surgery. Derrick Rose scored 26 for New York, which lost their second straight — while the Bucks gained ground in the playoff chase and are now only one half game behind both Detroit and Chicago for the final two playoff slots in the N-B-A’s Eastern Conference.

>>Marquette Men Open Big East Tournament Play Against Seton Hall

(New York, NY) — Marquette plays Seton Hall this (Thursday) afternoon in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference men’s basketball tournament in New York. The Golden Eagles earned a first round bye — and Marquette is the only school to play in the final eight of the league tourney every year since 2006, the first year they joined the Big East. Marquette has the fourth seed at 19-11, and they’re facing a Number five Seton Hall squad that’s 20-11. The Eagles have won four of their last five, and they’re coming off a 12 point home win against Creighton last Saturday in which senior Jajuan Johnson scored 20 points. Also, Wisconsin will find out today (Thursday) who their opponent will be — either Iowa or Indiana — when the Badgers play their Big Ten Tournament opener tomorrow (Friday) in Washington.

>>WIAA Girls State Hoops Tourney Begins

(Ashwaubenon, WI) — There will be new champions in all five divisions at the state girls’ high school basketball tournament that begins this (Thursday) afternoon near Green Bay. The Division Three semifinals are up first, when Bloomer goes against Greendale Martin Luther, and Wrightstown faces Madison Edgewood. Tonight (Thursday), the Division Four semis have Durand playing Howards Grove, and undefeated La Crosse Aquinas taking on Shiocton. Semis in Divisions One, Two, and Five are scheduled for tomorrow (Friday) at the Resch Center — and all five divisional championship games will be played Saturday as returning champs Verona, New Berlin Eisenhower, Hayward, Mineral Point, and Wisconsin Rapids Assumption all lost in the earlier rounds. Meanwhile, the boys’ high school basketball sectionals begin tonight with 40 teams still in the running throughout their five divisions.

>>Packers Reportedly Talk With Perry, Lang As Free Agency Begins

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers are reportedly negotiating with Nick Perry and T-J Lang, to try and get both to sign new deals before N-F-L free agency begins at three this (Thursday) afternoon. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says Atlanta, Indianapolis, and the New York Jets are all interested in Perry — who led Green Bay in sacks last year. The Packers may have to spend big dollars to keep both Perry and Lang, especially after a report that former Wisconsin tackle Ricky Wagner was set to sign a nine-million dollar per year deal to leave Baltimore and go to the Detroit Lions. Meanwhile, the Packers signed punter Jacob Schum to a one year extension on Tuesday.

>>Brewers Win Pair Of Split Squad Exhibitions

(Phoenix, AZ) — The Milwaukee Brewers win a pair of exhibition games in Arizona on Wednesday, 7-2 against the L-A Dodgers and 5-4 against the Chicago White Sox. Dodgers’ starter Rich Hill had control issues as the Brewers went up 3-1 early and rolled from there. Jesus Aguilar and Ryan Cordell each drove in two runs for Milwaukee, and Aguilar belted a two run homer. Meanwhile, Ivan De Jesus, Junior hit a two run homer in the ninth inning to give the Crew its victory against the White Sox — and top prospect Lewis Brinson had a solo shot for his first homer of the spring. Also, Milwaukee pitching prospect Devin Williams had tests Wednesday after having pain in his right throwing elbow during a minor league game Tuesday.

>>Other Sports: Admirals, PGA

(Undated) — In hockey, the Milwaukee Admirals have ended a three game team point streak after losing to Cleveland 5-3 at home on Wednesday. Former Wisconsin Badger John Ramage scored the eventual game winner in the third period for the Monsters, who also snapped Milwaukee’s string of five home victories. In golf, northwest Wisconsin native Charlie Danielson of Osceola makes his 2017 P-G-A Tour debut today (Thursday) at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. Madison golfer Steve Stricker is also part of the field.