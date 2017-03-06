Wisconsin Sports 3-7

>>Bucks Make 14 Three Pointers In Win At Philly

(Philadelphia, PA) — The Milwaukee Bucks make 14 three pointers in a 112-98 win at Philadelphia. Tony Snell made five of seven from beyond the arc and scored a season high 21 points, as Milwaukee won its third straight game and kept pace with Detroit and Miami to stay one and one half games back for the eighth and final playoff spot in the N-B-A’s Eastern Conference. The Bucks jumped out to a 12-2 lead and never trailed, as Giannis Antetokounmpo was Milwaukee’s top scorer with 24 points along with eight rebounds, five assists, three blocked shots, and two steals. Justin Anderson scored for 19 for injury depleted Philadelphia, which was so short of players that they received a hardship exception and signed Shawn Long to a ten day contract — and he had 13 points and seven boards in his N-B-A debut. The Sixers dropped their fifth game in their last six.

>>UWM Men Make Horizon Title Game With Third Straight Upset

(Detroit, MI) — The U-W Milwaukee men’s basketball team scores its third straight upset at the Horizon League tournament, and will go for the league title and an improbable N-C-A-A berth tonight (Tuesday). The tenth seeded Panthers eliminated sixth seeded Illinois Chicago 74-68 in Monday night’s semifinals in Detroit, and they’ll play Number four Northern Kentucky for the Horizon crown at six this (Tuesday) evening on E-S-P-N. The Panthers were tied at 63 when they went on an 11-2 run to send U-I-C home — and Milwaukee shot 48-percent as Brock Stull led the way with 17 points and ten rebounds. First year Panthers’ coach LaVall Jordan says his team talked about using the league tournament to “earn respect,” and his players are “playing the way they are supposed to play” as they improve to 11-23. Northern Kentucky made the title game with an 84-74 semifinal win against Youngstown State.

>>Badgers’ Happ, Koenig, Hayes, Showalter Make All Big Ten Teams

(Madison, WI) — Ethan Happ becomes only the second sophomore on the Wisconsin men’s basketball team to be named as an All Big Ten first teamer. Happ made both top squads as chosen by the league’s coaches and media, joining Michael Finley in 1993 as the only other U-W sophomore to get a first team selection. Also, Badgers’ senior Bronson Koenig made the coaches’ second team and the media’s third team — senior Nigel Hayes was a consensus third team pick — and senior Zak Showalter made the coaches’ all defensive team. Caleb Swanigan of Purdue is the consensus player of the year, as announced Monday night in advance of the Big Ten Tournament which begins tomorrow (Wednesday) in the nation’s capital. Number two seed Wisconsin gets a double bye until the quarterfinals on Friday.

>>Green Bay, Marquette To Play For Women’s Conference Title Crowns

(Undated) — The U-W Green Bay and Marquette women will play for their respective conference tournament titles today (Tuesday). Green Bay is in the Horizon League final for the seventh year in a row, and the top seeded Phoenix will play Number three Detroit Mercy at eleven this (Tuesday) morning with an N-C-A-A Tournament berth on the line. Green Bay advanced with a 66-59 semifinal victory against U-W Milwaukee on Monday in Detroit, while Detroit Mercy advance with a 71-52 win against Wright State. The Big East women’s tourney is being played on Marquette’s home floor in Milwaukee, where the Golden Eagles will play top seeded DePaul for the crown tonight (Tuesday). Amani Wilborn scored 21 points to help third seeded Marquette advance with a 72-65 win against Number two Creighton, while DePaul made the title game with a 59-41 win against Saint John’s.

>>Brewers Crush Cleveland

(Goodyear, AZ) — Third base prospect Lucas Erceg homers twice to help the Milwaukee Brewers crush Cleveland 14-4 in an exhibition game Monday in Goodyear, Arizona. Erceg entered the game in the fifth inning as a pinch runner — and he hit a grand slam in the sixth that bounced off a tin roof above the right field seats. He added a solo shot in the eighth. Brewers’ starter Matt Garza gave up two runs on five hits in two innings — while Indians’ starter Corey Kluber got shelled for six runs in two and one third frames. The Brewers are now 5-5 in Cactus League play, and they’re off today (Tuesday).

>>Other Sports: Packers, Bogut, US Open Golf

(Undated) — E-S-P-N says Green Bay Packers’ center Corey Linsley had ankle surgery to remove loose particles from the severe sprain he had late in the 2015 season. Reports say Linsley could miss part of Green Bay’s offseason workouts. In the N-B-A, the return of former Bucks’ center Andrew Bogut lasts just 58 seconds as he broke his left tibia in a second quarter collision while debuting for Cleveland off the bench against Miami. In golf, the U-S-G-A announced ten sectional qualifying sites for the U-S Open to be played at Erin Hills near Milwaukee on Father’s Day weekend. The nearest sectional sites to Wisconsin are at Springfield and Columbus in Ohio — and they’ll follow local qualifying in May which has two Wisconsin sites at Sheboygan Falls and Hartford.