Wisconsin Sports 3-6

>>Badger Men Beat Minnesota, Get No. 2 Big Ten Tourney Seed

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin men’s basketball team gets the Number two seed with a double bye in this week’s Big Ten Tournament, after winning its regular season finale 66-49 at home against Minnesota. The Badgers pulled away in the second half Sunday night with an 18-2 run, as they snapped the Gophers’ eight game overall winning streak while beating Minnesota for the seventh straight time. Bronson Koenig sat out most of the first half with two early fouls, but he got hot in the second half when he hit five of seven from three point range and led the U-W in scoring with 17 points. Nate Mason scored 17 for Minnesota, which is 23-8 with the fourth seed and a double bye to the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tourney in Washington D-C. Wisconsin plays its conference tournament opener Friday night against seventh seed Iowa or Number Ten Indiana.

>>Other Men’s D1 Hoops: Marquette’s Howard Honored, Green Bay Loses

(Undated) — Marquette point guard Markus Howard has been named to the Big East all freshman men’s team. Howard, the youngest player in the conference, averaged 13 points and two point two assists per game in the regular season while making 55-percent of his three pointers in Big East play. Marquette has the fourth seed and a first round bye in this week’s conference tournament, and they’ll play fifth seeded Seton Hall on Thursday afternoon at Madison Square Garden in New York. In the Horizon League Tournament, third seeded U-W Green Bay was upset Sunday night by Number six Illinois Chicago 79-70 in the men’s quarterfinals in Detroit. U-W Milwaukee, a Number ten seed which upset Detroit Mercy and Valparaiso in the first two rounds, will play Illinois Chicago in tonight’s (Monday’s) semifinals.

>>Women’s D1 Hoops: Marquette, GB, UWM Advance To Their League Semifinals

(Undated) — Marquette will host Creighton this (Monday) afternoon in the semifinals of the Big East women’s basketball tournament in Milwaukee. The third seeded Golden Eagles advanced with an 80-66 quarterfinal victory against Georgetown on Sunday, while Number two Creighton eliminated Butler 64-55. Marquette took control with a 13-4 run to close out the first half, and Allazia Blockton scored 20 points as the Eagles improved to 23-7. In the Horizon League women’s tourney, top seeded U-W Green Bay will play Milwaukee in this (Monday) afternoon’s semifinals, after fifth seeded U-W-M crushed Number four Oakland 82-60 in the quarterfinals in Detroit on Sunday. The Panthers committed a season low eight turnovers and Jenny Lindner had 16 points and 14 rebounds as Milwaukee improved to 20-10.

>>D2/D3 Hoops: Parkside Gets NCAA Bid, Oshkosh Women Make D3 Sweet 16

(Undated) — U-W Parkside earns its fifth straight trip to the N-C-A-A Division Two men’s basketball tournament. The Rangers are seeded eighth in the Midwest Regional at 22-7, and will open Saturday at Number One Bellarmine which beat Parkside in the semifinals of their Great Lakes Valley Conference tournament 79-68. In Division Three, the U-W Oshkosh women are the only ones making it to the Sweet 16 Round, after eight other Wisconsin men’s and women’s squads fell in the first two rounds. Oshkosh will play at Washington of Saint Louis Friday night, after the Titans advanced Saturday with a 64-49 second round victory against DePauw.

>>College Hockey: UW Gets Top NCAA Women’s Seed After Winning WCHA

(Undated) — Wisconsin has the top seed in the N-C-A-A Division One women’s hockey tournament, and they’ll host Robert Morris in Saturday’s national quarterfinals after the U-W won the W-C-H-A crown. The Badgers won their third straight conference tournament crown with a 4-1 victory against Minnesota Duluth in Sunday’s W-C-H-A title game. The Badgers broke a 1-1 tie in the third period, when Annie Pankowski scored twice — and Duluth still earned an N-C-A-A bid as the Number three seed, and they’ll Minnesota on Saturday. In Division Three, Saint Norbert will find out today (Monday) who they’ll play in their national tournament after winning the automatic N-C-H-A bid with a 3-2 win at Adrian Saturday. The U-W Stevens Point men and River Falls women were repeat champions in their W-I-A-C tournament finals.

>>Other Sports: Brewers, NASCAR, Pro Indoor Soccer

(Undated) — Tommy Milone throws two scoreless innings in his spring debut, as the Milwaukee Brewers beat Colorado 9-4 in a Cactus League exhibition in Phoenix Sunday. Jesus Aguilar and Nick Noonan hit back to back homers in the seventh inning for the Crew, which will play Cleveland this (Monday) afternoon. In NASCAR, Matt Kenseth of Cambridge takes third Sunday at the Quik Trip 500 near Atlanta, as Beloit born Danica Patrick takes 17th and Paul Menard of Eau Claire 25th with Brad Keselowski as the winner. Menard is now 15th after two races in the Monster Energy Series’ point standings, with Kenseth 16th and Patrick 22nd. In the Major Arena Soccer League, the Milwaukee Wave plays at Kansas City Thursday night in the opening round of the playoffs, after the Wave lost its regular season finale at home Sunday to Chicago 5-4.