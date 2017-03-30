Wisconsin Sports 3-31

>>Brewers’ Garza To Start Season On DL; Rotation Set

(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee Brewers’ starter Matt Garza will begin the season on the disabled list with a strained right groin suffered last weekend. The injury allowed manager Craig Counsell to set a rotation of all right handers — Junior Guerra, Zach Davies, Wily Peralta, Chase Anderson, and Jimmy Nelson as southpaw Tommy Milone will begin the year in the bullpen. The Brewers held a team workout Thursday at Miller Park in preparation for two final exhibition games against the Chicago White Sox tonight (Friday) and Saturday. The 33-year-old Garza says he felt “tight” during his final start at Spring Training in Arizona, and he’s “extremely disappointed” as he wanted to stay in good health to begin the final season of a four year, 50-million dollar contract. The veteran right hander is being put on a new ten day disabled list that replaces the old 15 day D-L.

>>Packers Look To House To Regain Confidence At Corner

(Phoenix, AZ) — Now that Davon House is back with the Packers, coach Mike McCarthy expects him to regain the confidence he had during his first stint in Green Bay. The six year veteran started his career with the Pack before moving to Jacksonville for two seasons — but House struggled early last year and was let go after he intercepted four passes for the Jaguars in 2015. Despite House’s return, the Packers are still expected to use a committee to replace corner Sam Shields — who may have ended his career with a concussion in last fall’s season opener. At this week’s N-F-L owners’ meetings, Packers’ president Mark Murphy said he watched all 244 concussion plays from last year in his role on the league’s competition committee — and he said it was “depressing” to watch Shields’ injury because it came on a minor hit.

>>Bucks Overcome Parker’s Knee Injury

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks are 17-7 since Jabari Parker went out for the year with a second torn A-C-L in his left knee. It helped that guard Khris Middleton returned from hamstring surgery, as he scored 19 points in Milwaukee’s victory at Boston on Wednesday night. Veteran guard Jason Terry says everyone on the Bucks took bigger roles to help make up for Parker’s loss — and they showed heart in doing so. as Milwaukee recently moved up to the Number six playoff position in the Eastern Conference. If they stay there, the Bucks would likely play Southeast Division champion Washington in a seven game first round postseason series. But first, the Bucks have seven regular season contests left, starting tonight at home against Detroit — and a win would give Milwaukee a 14-4 record for March.

>>Sidney Cooks Named Girls’ State Prep Player Of The Year

(Milwaukee, WI) — Sidney Cooks of Kenosha Saint Joseph has been named the Wisconsin media’s girls state high school basketball player of the year. And Heidi Georgeff of Howards Grove is the state coach of the year. Cooks, a senior forward, averaged 28 points and 14 rebounds in her final year at Saint Joseph, ending her prep career with 19-hundred-nine points. She scored nine in this week’s McDonald’s All American girls’ game in Chicago, and Cooks will play her college ball at Michigan State. Georgeff led Howards Grove to its first state title, as her team lost only its season opener while finishing the year with a 26 game winning streak.

>>UW Soccer Standout Flannery Remembered After Dying In Crash

(Undated) — Her college and high school coaches say Meghan Flannery was really making a difference in life before she died in a traffic crash this week. Flannery, an All Big Ten women’s soccer standout at Wisconsin, died Wednesday near Saint Louis after her car rolled down an embankment and slammed into two vehicles while going on the wrong way on a freeway. The 26-year-old Flannery headed a learning center for an after school program in Saint Louis, where she helped train tutors for elementary youngsters. Flannery helped Milwaukee Divine Savior win a state championship in 2008. Athletic director Peggy Seegers Braun says she was doing important work that reflected Divine Savior’s mission of serving others.

>>D3 Baseball Poll; Whitewater 4th, La Crosse 11th

(Undated) — Spring did not arrive in Wisconsin until last week, but “D” Three Baseball Dot Com and the national coaches association have already conducted five weeks of polls. U-W Whitewater is ranked fourth this week with 12 games in already, winning ten of them. U-W La Crosse is at Number eleven in the Top 25 with an 10-3 mark. Oshkosh also received votes in the latest poll, and Shenandoah of Virginia leads the Division Three baseball poll at 19-1.