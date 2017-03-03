Wisconsin Sports 3-3

>>Wisconsin Blows Late Lead In Losing To Iowa

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin men’s basketball team blows a nine point lead in the final four minutes in losing at home to Iowa, 59-57. The Hawkeyes scored the final seven points of the game as they ended a three game overall losing streak and six straight losses to the U-W. Wisconsin was eliminated from Big Ten regular season title contention after dropping its fifth game in its last six — and the U-W can get the Number two seed in next week’s conference tournament by winning its regular season finale Sunday at home against Minnesota. Nicholas Baer scored 14 points off the bench for Iowa, which is now 9-8 in the Big Ten and 17-13 overall. Four Wisconsin starters scored in double figures, led by Bronson Koenig with 19, as the Badgers fell to 11-6 in the Big Ten and 22-8 overall.

>>Badger Women End Season With Loss To Michigan State

(Indianapolis, IN) — The Wisconsin women have ended their season with a 70-63 loss to Michigan State in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis. The game was tied at 56 when the Spartans went on a 6-0 run to go in front for good. Wisconsin lost despite outscoring Michigan State 40-30 in the paint, and the Badgers’ 14 turnovers were their fewest since New Year’s Day. Tori Jankoska scored 22 points for Michigan State, which is now 20-10 and will play Michigan tonight (Friday) in the Big Ten quarterfinals. Cayla McMorris scored 18 for Wisconsin, which lost ten straight games earlier in the season but won three of its final five to finish at 9-22 in Jonathan Tsipis’ first year as the Badgers’ coach.

>>Final Three Defending Champs Lose In Girls Hoop Sectionals

(Undated) — There will be no back to back state champions in the girls’ state high school basketball tournament. Three returning champs that were still alive after the regionals were all defeated Thursday night in the first round of the sectionals. Division Two titlist New Berlin Eisenhower lost to Cudahy 47-45 — “D” Three champion Hayward fell to Somerset 64-58 — and Division Four champ Mineral Point fell to Darlington 52-48 — and 12 Number One seeds lost their games Thursday, which means that only 15 of the 37 top seeds made it through their brackets unscathed. The girls’ sectional finals will be played tomorrow (Saturday), and 20 winners throughout the five divisions will advance to next week’s state tournament near Green Bay. Meanwhile, Round Two of the boys’ high school regionals is set for tonight (Friday), with 320 teams competing.

>>Bucks To Sign Former New Orleans Forward Terrence Jones

(Milwaukee, WI) — N-B-A veteran forward Terrence Jones has agreed to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks for the rest of the season. New Orleans released him at the recent N-B-A trade deadline to make room for All Star center DeMarcus Cousins. The 6-9 Jones averaged 12 points and six rebounds in 51 games this season with the Pelicans, and he’s in his fifth pro season after Houston drafted him in 2012. The Bucks will host the Los Angeles Clippers tonight (Friday) and Toronto tomorrow (Saturday) night. The Bucks are in tenth place in the Eastern Conference, two games behind Detroit for the eighth and final playoff spot in the East.

>>Garza Makes Adjustments As Brewers Lose To Seattle

(Peoria, AZ) — Matt Garza throws one scoreless inning in his spring exhibition debut, as the Milwaukee Brewers lost to Seattle 6-2 Thursday in Peoria, Arizona. The 33-year-old right hander says he’s no longer the hard throwing strikeout pitcher he once was — and he’s throwing softer stuff with the goal of getting more groundball outs. Garza surrendered a leadoff single before getting three straight groundouts — and former Brewers’ prospect Nelson Cruz doubled and scored for the Mariners. The Brewers scored their runs on a double from Ivan De Jesus, Junior and a sacrifice fly by Brett Phillips. Milwaukee is now 2-4 in the Cactus League and will play the Angels of Anaheim this (Friday) afternoon with Junior Guerra starting for the Crew.

>>Four Teams Advance To WIAA Boys’ Hockey Semifinals

(Madison, WI) — The boys’ state high school hockey semifinals will be played tonight (Friday) in Madison, as Waukesha North faces Sun Prairie, and Hudson goes against Wausau West. All four teams advanced by winning their quarterfinal games on Thursday. Waukesha North eliminated Hartland Arrowhead 2-1 in overtime, as Benjamin Sorge scored the game winner — Sun Prairie edged Bay Port 3-2, with Josh McCrary scoring the deciding goal — Hudson scored in all three periods to blank Eau Claire Memorial 4-0 — and Zach Pearson scored twice to help Wausau West eliminate West Salem/Bangor 7-0. The girls’ state high school hockey tournament begins at eleven this (Friday) morning in Madison, as defending champion Hayward plays Green Bay East, and Schofield D-C Everest goes against Sun Prairie.