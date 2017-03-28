Wisconsin Sports 3-29

>>Bucks Win Again, Remain Sixth In East Playoff Scramble

(Charlotte, NC) — The Milwaukee Bucks remain at Number six in the Eastern Conference playoff standings with a 118-108 victory at Charlotte on Tuesday night. The Bucks shot a blistering 73-percent in the first half when they led by 22 points — and they shot 62-percent for the game while making 14 three pointers. Tony Snell scored a career high 26 points, as Milwaukee won its 12th game in last 15. Kemba Walker led Charlotte with 26 points, and former Wisconsin Badger Frank Kaminsky scored 20 off the bench as Charlotte fell three games out of playoff contention with eight to play. The Bucks gained one game on seventh place Atlanta and they’re still two ahead of eighth place Miami, as Milwaukee gets ready to face the conference leading Celtics tonight (Wednesday) in Boston.

>>Badgers’ Center Ethan Happ Named All American

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin sophomore Ethan Happ has become only the sixth player in Badgers’ history to be named a media All American. He was picked to the national third team on Tuesday, after he helped the U-W make the N-C-A-A Sweet 16 for the fourth year in a row. Happ averaged 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one point two blocked shots per game — and he’s only the fourth player from a major conference to lead his team in all five categories in league games during the last 20 years. Happ is the first Badger in two years to be named a media All-American, after Frank Kaminsky was a consensus player of the year in 2015. The other U-W All Americans are Jordan Taylor in 2011, Alando Tucker in ’07, Devin Harris in ’04, and Don Rehfeldt in 1950.

>>Brewers Waive Scooter Gennett, Reds Snap Him Up

(Phoenix, AZ) — The young and rebuilding Milwaukee Brewers have become younger after releasing Scooter Gennett. Cincinnati acquired him off waivers Tuesday, which means the Brewers will see him in up to 19 games this year as a division opponent. Brewers’ G-M David Stearns says there was no room for the 26-year-old Gennett after he lost his second base spot to Jonathan Villar and struggled to get playing time at other positions — and he could have gone to the minors had it not been for his two-point-five-million dollar salary this year. Gennett was Milwaukee’s second longest serving position player behind Ryan Braun, and he hit .279 in 456 career games with the Crew. Gennett returns to his Cincinnati birthplace — and his departure means that Domingo Santana is now the second longest serving Brewer, having joined the club in August of 2015 at the start of the rebuild.

>>Milwaukee Hits Five Homers In Exhibition Win, Aguilar Makes Roster

(Phoenix, AZ) — The Brewers belted five homers against Cleveland Tuesday, but the Crew needed a walkoff single from Mitch Ghelfi to secure its 13-12 exhibition victory in Phoenix. Orlando Arcia homered twice for Milwaukee — Jesus Aguilar hit a three run shot — and Ryan Braun and Eric Sogard also went yard for the Brewers. Manager Craig Counsell said Aguilar made Milwaukee’s Opening Day roster, after the 26-year-old first baseman was acquired off waivers from Cleveland in February. Both starting pitchers struggled Tuesday, as Milwaukee’s Junior Guerra gave up four earned runs in three and two thirds innings while Indians’ ace Corey Kluber gave up five runs and three homers. The Brewers will close out their Arizona Cactus League schedule this (Wednesday) afternoon against the Angels.

>>McCarthy: Bennett Lets Packers Return To A Normal Tight End Setup

(Phoenix, AZ) — Packers’ coach Mike McCarthy says his offense will return to having a tight end line up next to a tackle, at least on most plays. Speaking at the N-F-L’s owners meetings in Phoenix, McCarthy said the newly acquired Martellus Bennett will be a better option for both blocking and pass catching. But we’ll still see the former Chicago and New England veteran everywhere in the Packers’ offense on occasion along with the team’s other new tight end, former Badger Lance Kendricks. Also, McCarthy says he has no plans to move tackles Bryan Bulaga and Jason Spriggs to guard after veteran guard T-J Lang left for Detroit.

>>Badgers To Seek Extra Eligibility For Three Injured Players

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin says it will ask the Big Ten Conference to seek medical waivers that will provide extra eligibility for three key players. Kicker Rafael Gaglianone played in only three games last year due to a back injury, and he’s still on a modified schedule as he expects to be fully ready for this fall. A medical waiver would give Gaglianone two years of remaining college eligibility. Linebacker Chris Orr hurt a knee in last season’s opener and was out for the year, and he would have three years remaining if a waiver is approved. Safety D’Cota Dixon would have two years left after he missed most of his freshman year with a bad shoulder.