Wisconsin Sports 3-28

>>Thompson: Packers Still Have Needs, Plus Looming Rodgers Extension

(Phoenix, AZ) — Green Bay general manager Ted Thompson says he’s still looking to boost both the offense and defense in the Packers’ busiest free agent period in ten years. At the N-F-L owners’ meetings in Phoenix this week, Thompson said he’s happy with the team’s four free agent signings that include tight end Martellus Bennett and defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois — which followed the losses of seven Packers including Julius Peppers, T-J Lang, and Eddie Lacy. Meanwhile, team president Mark Murphy says the Packers have a “plan” to extend quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ contract — but the timing is not certain. Rodgers has three years left on a 110-million dollar extension he signed four years ago — and the Q-B recently said the 15-million per year given to untested Chicago quarterback Mike Glennon showed that his own deal needs to be revisited. Green Bay has a reported 24-million dollars in salary cap space, some of which can be moved into next year, possibly to help extend Rodgers.

>>Bucks In Three Way Tie For Fifth East Playoff Spot

(Charlotte, NC) — After winning seven of their last ten games, the Milwaukee Bucks are now in a three way tie for the fifth playoff spot in the N-B-A’s Eastern Conference. The Bucks, Atlanta, and Indiana are all two games ahead of Miami, which holds the eighth and final East slot. The Bucks have nine games left in their regular season, and they’ll play the Hornets in Charlotte tonight. Coach Jason Kidd says guard Tony Snell is a big reason for Milwaukee’s improvement. Snell was acquired from Chicago last summer in a trade that sent guard Michael Carter Williams to the Bulls — and Snell has started all but one game for the Bucks this year, shooting a team leading 59-percent.

>>Selig To Throw Brewers’ First Pitch On Opening Day

(Milwaukee, WI) — Former Milwaukee Brewers’ owner and baseball Commissioner Bud Selig will throw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Crew’s regular season opener next Monday at Miller Park. The Brewers will host Colorado, and Selig is being honored for his recent election into Baseball’s Hall of Fame. He’ll be inducted July 30th in Cooperstown, New York, on Selig’s 83rd birthday.

>>Brewers’ Final Exhibition Week Begins

(Phoenix, AZ) — The Brewers have two more exhibition games in Arizona before hosting their final tuneups Friday and Saturday at Miller Park against the Chicago White Sox. The Crew was off Monday, and will play Cleveland this (Tuesday) afternoon at the Brewers’ spring complex in Phoenix. Opening Day starter Junior Guerra will make his final Cactus League start against Indians’ ace Corey Kluber. Milwaukee is 14-15-and-1 in exhibition play this past month.

>>UW Swim Coach Whitney Hite To Lead Team USA

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin Badgers’ swimming coach Whitney Hite has been named the head coach for the U-S men’s team at the World University Games. U-S-A Swimming announced the selection on Monday for a competition that will run from August 20th through 27th in Taipei, Taiwan. This will be Hite’s first assignment as an international head coach, after being an assistant for the U-S men at the world swim meet in 2015. Hite has led the Badger men and women to six national Top 15 finishes in his six seasons in Madison.

>>Milwaukee’s Kostowicz Names To WBI All Tournament Team

(Milwaukee, WI) — U-W Milwaukee junior Steph Kostowicz has been named to the All Tournament team for the Women’s Basketball Invitational. The honor was announced after the tourney ended Sunday, when Rice defeated North Carolina/Greensboro. Milwaukee made the semifinals of the 16 team tournament before losing to Greensboro by ten points last Thursday night. Kostowicz, a junior forward from Franklin, had three straight double doubles during the W-B-I — ending with 15 points and season high 14 rebounds in the loss to Greensboro.