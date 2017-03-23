Wisconsin Sports 3-24

>>Wisconsin Takes On Florida In Sweet 16

(New York, NY) — Eight times the Wisconsin Badgers have upset a higher seed while playing in an N-C-A-A Tournament game — none bigger than last week’s 65-62 decision over number-one seed Villanova. They have a chance to do it again when they play number-four seed Florida tonight at Madison Square Garden. The Badgers have more N-C-A-A Tournament wins than any other team over the last four years and they are the only team to reach the Sweet 16 each year during that time. While Wisconsin was stunning Nova, the Gators were obliterating Virginia 65-39. Florida has won its first two tournament games by an average of 20-and-a-half points. Wisconsin will rely on its players’ advantage in tournament experience to try to pull off another upset tonight at the legendary sports arena.

>>Badger Hockey Captain Kunin Signs With Wild

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin Badgers hockey captain Luke Kunin is starting his pro career. The 19-year-old sophomore signed with the Minnesota Wild Thursday and will finish the season in the American Hockey League, playing for the Des Moines-based Iowa Wild. Kunin reportedly signed a standard three-year, entry-level deal with the Wild paying the rookie maximum of 925-thousand dollars per year, plus performance bonuses when he makes the big club. Kunin led the rejuvenated Badgers to a 12-point improvement over his freshman campaign. He scored 41 goals in two seasons playing for Wisconsin.

>>Packers Sign Veteran Defense Tackle

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers made a move to bulk up the defensive line Thursday, signing nine-year N-F-L veteran Ricky Jean Francois. The 6-3, 313-pounder played the last two seasons for the Washington Redskins. Jean Francois is the fourth veteran free agent signed by the Packers, while seven players have left the team to sign elsewhere. He entered the N-F-L as an undrafted free agent from L-S-U, spending four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. Reports are the Packers tried to sign him before he agreed to a four-year deal with Indianapolis after leaving San Francisco.

>>A’s Take Guerra Deep In 15-5 Cactus League Win

(Mesa, AZ) — Junior Guerra has one more spring training start to get it together. The Milwaukee Brewers’ opening day starter gave up four home runs in a 15-5 loss to the Oakland A’s Thursday. Yonder Alonso touched him twice for long balls. Guerra surrendered 12 runs and 10 hits over three-and-two-thirds innings. Ivan DeJesus Junior went two-for-two for the Brewers. Tommy Milone and Chase Anderson will pitch in today’s (Friday’s) 3:05 p-m game against the Reds. Milwaukee still has three open spots in the rotation behind Guerra and Zach Davies.

>>Lightning Shortens Play at Puerto Rico PGA Event

(Rio Grande, PR) — Not everybody got in a full 18 holes for the first round of the Puerto Rico Open Thursday. Trey Mullinax did, and his nine-under par round gives him the lead by a stroke. D.A. Points is at eight-under. Pewaukee native Mark Wilson also finished all 18 holes, shooting a two-over par 74. He’s tied for 117th and is 11 shots off the pace. He’s also at risk to miss the cut.