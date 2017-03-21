Wisconsin Sports 3-22

>>Bucks Beat Portland, Stay Seventh In Playoff Standings

(Portland, OR) — The Milwaukee Bucks score the final six points of the game to beat the Trail Blazers 93-90 in Portland on Tuesday night. Khris Middleton made an eight foot shot in the lane to give Milwaukee a one point lead with two minutes and 15 seconds left — and the Bucks hung on as they returned to .500 for the year and continued to hold the Number seven playoff slot in the Eastern Conference. Damian Lillard scored 31 points to lead Portland — but he had to shoot 26 times for that, and the Trail Blazers only made 4 of 21 from three point range. Middleton scored 26 points to lead the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 22 points and eight rebounds as Milwaukee improved to 3-2 on its current road trip with one final game set for tonight (Wednesday) at Sacramento.

>>Gard: UW’s Sweet 16 Opponent Florida Has “Efficient” Defense

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin is preparing for what coach Greg Gard calls an “efficient” defense from Florida in their N-C-A-A Sweet 16 men’s basketball matchup on Friday night in New York. The Gators advanced by holding Virginia to a season low 29-percent shooting in a second round game last Sunday that Florida won by 26 points. Florida is ranked 26th in Division One in limiting its opponents to 40-percent, while giving up 67 points per game. Gard says the Gators use a tight full court defense when they need to — and they can ramp up the pressure at half court or block shots at the rim as guards Kasey Hill and Chris Chiozza are Florida’s top defenders. The eighth seeded Badgers will play fourth seeded Florida about nine p-m Friday at the East Regional, with the winner to face either Baylor or South Carolina on Sunday for a spot in the Final Four.

>>Pina’s Three Run Homer Puts Brewers Past Dodgers

(Glendale, AZ) — Brewers’ catcher Manny Pina hits a three run homer to give Milwaukee a 5-4 exhibition victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday in Glendale, Arizona. The blast was Pina’s third of the spring — and it came in the fifth inning off Dodgers’ left hander Luis Avilan, after L-A starter Hyun Jin Ryu pitched four scoreless frames in which he gave up just one hit. Matt Garza gave up one run in three and two thirds innings in which he struck out five and surrendered six hits and two walks. The Brewers have now won three straight games, while improving their Cactus League record to 14-10-and-1. Jimmy Nelson will try to even his 0-1 spring record when the Crew plays San Francisco this (Wednesday) afternoon.

>>Brewers’ Denson Retires; Was Baseball’s First Openly Gay Player

(Glendale, AZ) — Brewers’ minor leaguer David Denson has retired, 17 months after he became pro baseball’s first openly gay player. The 22-year-old Denson says his retirement had nothing to do with his decision to announce his sexual preference in August of 2015. He says he’ll try to build a career as a personal athletic trainer in Southern California — and his decision to leave the game came solely from a “baseball standpoint.” Denson, a first baseman and outfielder, hit .229 in 318 career minor league — and he says he was ready to retire at the start of Spring Training but he wanted to give himself one final chance as he put it, “to reignite the spark.”

>>Packers Meeting With Veteran DL Ricky Jean Francois

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers are getting a look at free agent defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois. The eight year veteran has visited Seattle and Chicago, and he tweeted that Green Bay would be his next stop. The 30-year-old Jean Francois was cut by Washington last week after he played his last two seasons with the Redskins. He played in all 16 regular season games last year with one and one half sacks, one pass breakup, and 32 tackles. Green Bay lost front line defenders Julius Peppers and Datone Jones in free agency, while lineman Letroy Guion will start next season with a four game suspension for violating the N-F-L’s policy on performance enhancing drugs.

>>Pro Soccer Playoffs: Wave Eliminated By Baltimore

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Wave has ended their season with a 2-1 home loss to Baltimore in a mini game that decided the Major Arena Soccer League’s Eastern Conference Finals. The Wave tied the series with an 8-4 victory in Game Two on Tuesday night. But in the deciding 15 minute mini game, Tony Donatelli scored the winning goal with 63 seconds left and Marcio Leite had the Wave’s only goal in that final contest. Baltimore continues to play for its seventh consecutive league title. Milwaukee has not won a championship in five years after claiming the 2012 crown in the former Major Indoor Soccer League.