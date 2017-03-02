Wisconsin Sports 3-2

>>Bucks Start Sluggish, Never Lead In Losing To Denver

(Milwaukee, WI) — A sluggish start with a younger lineup plagues the Milwaukee Bucks in a 110-98 home loss to Denver. Rookie Malcolm Brogdon and Rashad Vaughn were among the Bucks’ starters with Michael Beasley out and Khris Middleton still being phased back in following hamstring surgery. Milwaukee struggled right out of the gate as the Nuggets never trailed, led by 26 at the half, and as many as 31 later on. Denver center Nikola Jokic had a triple double for the second straight game with 13 points, 14 rebounds, and ten assists — and Danilo Gallinari led Denver in scoring with 22 as the Nuggets won their second straight. Middleton scored 21 off the bench to lead the Bucks, who are now 1-3 since the All Star break and have dropped to tenth place in the Eastern Conference, two games behind Detroit for the final East playoff spot.

>>Marquette Battles Toward NCAA Spot With Win Against Xavier

(Cincinnati, OH) — The Marquette men’s basketball team takes a step toward a possible N-C-A-A Tournament berth with a 95-84 victory at Xavier Wednesday night. The Golden Eagles shot 61-percent as they led by 13 at the break, and wound up scoring the most points by a visitor in the 18-year history of the Cintas Center in Cincinnati. Junior Andrew Rousey, still stinging from an elbow to his face at practice this week, led Marquette with 20 points and went nine for nine at the free throw line. J-P Macura scored 20 for Xavier, which has now dropped six straight in continuing its longest losing streak in 35 years. Marquette is now in a three way tie for fourth in the Big East at 9-8 in league play and 18-11 overall, and it’s making a push for its first N-C-A-A berth in four years.

>>Badger Women Beat Rutgers, Advance In Big Ten Women’s Tourney

(Indianapolis, IN) — The Wisconsin women are advancing in their Big Ten tournament for the first time in seven years, after beating Rutgers 61-55 in the first round at Indianapolis. The eleventh seeded Badgers led Number 14 Rutgers by as many as 21 points in the third quarter — but the Scarlet Knights got to within six in the final minute, and Wisconsin’s Avyanna Young made two free throws with 27 seconds left to seal the U-W’s victory. Shrita Parker scored 24 for Rutgers, which ended its season at 6-24. Young led the Badgers with 20 points as they improved to 9-21 and will play sixth seeded Michigan State in the second round tonight (Thursday). Meanwhile, the Wisconsin men have two games left in their regular season and will host Iowa tonight (Thursday).

>>Horizon Hoops Honors

(Undated) — Warren Jones of U-W Green Bay is the Horizon League men’s basketball Sixth Man of the Year. Jones’ teammate Charles Cooper made the all conference second team, and Phoenix players Khalil Small and Kenneth Lowe made the all defensive squad. Alec Peters was named the Horizon player of the year as the league tourney begins Friday in Detroit — and Green Bay will play Illinois Chicago in Sunday’s third round. On the women’s side, Green Bay’s Mehryn Kraker is the Horizon Player of the Year and an all league first teamer — while Jessica Lindstrom of Green Bay and Steph Kostowicz of Milwaukee make the second squad. Green Bay opens its Horizon women’s tournament run as the top seed against Valparaiso or Youngstown State on Saturday — and U-W-M has the fifth seed, opening against Oakland Sunday.

>>Brewers Win On Walkoff Single

(Phoenix, AZ) — Lucas Erceg hits a walkoff single to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 3-2 exhibition victory against Cincinnati on Wednesday in Phoenix. Keon Broxton led off for Milwaukee with a homer which tied the contest after Zack Cozart went yard off Brewers’ starter Chase Anderson in the first. That was Anderson’s only mistake as he threw an otherwise solid first inning. Scooter Gennett hit an R-B-I single to drive home Milwaukee’s other run, as the Crew is now 2-3 in the Cactus League. Matt Garza will make his spring debut this (Thursday) afternoon when the Brewers play Seattle.

>>Hockey: WIAA State Boys Tourney Begins, Admirals Lose In AHL

(Undated) — A new champion will be crowned at the W-I-A-A boys’ state high school hockey tournament which begins today (Thursday) in Madison. Defending titlist Appleton East lost in the earlier rounds, and the boys’ quarterfinals are up first at eleven a-m at the Alliant Energy Center. Waukesha North opens against Hartland Arrowhead, Bay Port plays Sun Prairie, Hudson takes on Eau Claire Memorial, and Wausau West closes out the day’s action against West Salem/Bangor. Semifinals will be played tomorrow (Friday) in both the boys’ and girls’ tournaments, with the title games set for Saturday. In pro hockey, the Milwaukee Admirals lost a 5-4 shootout at Charlotte as Kris Newbury scored the winning goal, and Milwaukee lost for the first time in eight contests at Charlotte’s Bojangles Coliseum.