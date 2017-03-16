Wisconsin Sports 3-17

>>Badgers Break Close Game Wide Open, Beat Virginia Tech 84-74

(Buffalo, NY) — Sharp-shooter Bronson Koening connected on a Wisconsin-record eight 3-pointers, leading the Badgers to an 84-74 win over Virginia Tech Thursday. The game was close until the final minutes. Koenig finished with 28 points, while Nigel Hayes produced a double-double, with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Wisconsin leaned on its tournament experience after reaching the Sweet 16 in each of the last three years. Zach LeDay came off the bench to lead Tech with 23 points. The Badgers meet number-one seed Villanova Saturday.

>>Former Packer TE Signs Deal With Raiders

(Oakland, CA) — Tight end Jared Cook has reportedly signed a two-year deal with the Oakland Raiders. Cook just completed one season in Green Bay. The N-F-L Network is saying he accepted a contract worth 12-point-two-million dollars, with the first year fully guaranteed. The Packers wanted to retain Cook after a solid season, but the sides reached a point of no compromise and he had to look elsewhere.

>>Brewers Wipe Out 2-Run Deficit In Cactus League Win

(Phoenix, AZ) — The Brewers trailed 4-2 and 5-3 before beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5 Thursday afternoon. Milwaukee got home runs from Travis Shaw and Jesus Aguilar. Three runs in the fifth put the Brewers on top to stay. Orlando Arcia and Lewis Brinson drove in runs to tie the score, then a pop-up from Ryan Braun dropped in front of home plate when it was lost in the sun and the sixth run came home. Jimmy Nelson starts for Milwaukee in a game this afternoon at Maryvale Baseball Park against the Royals. First pitch is at 3:05 p-m.

>>Badgers Play Ohio State in Big Ten Hockey Semis

(Detroit, MI) — The Wisconsin men’s hockey team takes on Ohio State in the Big Ten Conference tournament semifinals tonight. The Buckeyes just swept Wisconsin last week in Madison by 5-1 and 3-1 scores. The doubled Michigan State last (Thursday) night to advance to the game with the Badgers. Big Ten Coach of the Year Tony Granato led Wisconsin to a second-place finish in the conference with a 19-14-1 overall record.

>>Badgers Extend Top Performances In 200-yard Freestyle Relay

(Indianapolis, IN) — For the 10th time in 10 years, the Wisconsin Badgers’ 200-yard freestyle relay team has finished in the top-10 at the N-C-A-A Swimming and Diving Championships. The team of Chase Kinney, Emmy Sehmann, Jess Unicomb and Marissa Berg earned All-America honors Thursday by finishing eighth in one minute, 28-point-01 seconds. Danielle Valley earned All-America honors for a second straight year by finishing seventh in the 500-yard freestyle.