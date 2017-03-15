Wisconsin Sports 3-16

>>Badgers Open 19th Straight NCAA Run, Fifth Longest String

(Undated) — Wisconsin begins its 19th consecutive N-C-A-A men’s basketball run tonight (Thursday), when the eighth seeded Badgers play Number nine Virginia Tech. Greg Gard enters his second straight national tourney following Bo Ryan’s retirement, as the U-W continues the fifth longest appearance streak in N-C-A-A history. The 25-9 Badgers face a Hokies’ squad that’s 22-10 for former Marquette coach Buzz Williams, who has turned the Virginia Tech program around in his three seasons there after James Johnson went 12-41 in the two years before. Tip off is around 8:40, and tonight’s (Thursday’s) winner faces top East Regional seed Villanova on Saturday. Tenth seeded Marquette, meanwhile, gears up for its first round East contest against Number seven South Carolina tomorrow (Friday) night.

>>WIAA Boys’ State Basketball Tourney Begins

(Madison, WI) — Stevens Point Area Senior High School will go for its third straight Division One title in the W-I-A-A boys’ basketball tournament that begins today (Thursday) in Madison. The Division Three semifinals will take up most of the afternoon, as Prescott plays Lake Mills before two undefeated teams square off — Ripon and Appleton Xavier. In the Division Four semis tonight (Thursday), unbeaten Darlington faces Cameron, and Manitowoc Roncalli closes out the day against Destiny. Both Point and Division Five returning champion Chippewa Falls McDonell will play their semifinals tomorrow (Friday) — and then at least three new champions will be crowned Saturday when title games are played in all five divisions. Five time champ Whitefish Bay Dominican was eliminated in the earlier rounds, as were defending divisional titlists Waupun and Kaukauna.

>>Clement Does Much Better At Pro Day

(Madison, WI) — Former Wisconsin Badger running back Corey Clement felt the pressure, but delivered on Wisconsin’s Pro Day. Clement knocked more than a second off his 40-yard dash with 4-point-54 clocking. He had a vertical jump of 32 inches and a broad jump of 120 inches in front of nearly 65 N-F-L personnel appraisers. Clement also improved his stock by showing he could catch the ball, even though that wasn’t his role last season. It was a good day all-around for the former Badgers, like running back Dare Ogunbowale, linebacker Vince Biegel, cornerback Sojourn Shelton, safety Leo Musso and wide receiver Rob Wheelwright.

>>Anderson, Milone Still In Play For Starter Slots

(Scottsdale, AZ) — There are still seven arms in the race for Milwaukee’s five starting pitchers. Chase Anderson and lefty Tommy Milone only helped their chances in Wednesday’s 5-4 loss to the Rockies. Anderson allowed one run in four innings of work, walking four batters. Milone pitched the sixth and seventh innings, giving up one run on three hits, with a strikeout. Manager Craig Counsell says both pitchers looked solid in the game. The game ended when Colorado’s Christhian Adames hit a two-run, walk-off homer in the ninth.

>>Milwaukee Edges Clippers In LA 97-96

(Los Angeles, CA) — All-Star Blake Griffin missed an inside shot at the buzzer, giving Milwaukee a 97-96 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday night. The Bucks won for the 12th time in their last 16 games, the best closing record in the N-B-A East. Milwaukee had to overcome a 22-point, 17-rebounds effort by DeAndre Jordan, who scored 11 points in the fourth quarter. Kris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo led Bucks scoring with 16 points apiece. Milwaukee trailed by a bucket entering the fourth period, but took over, built a 97-91 lead with a minute to go, then held on for their first win on the Clippers’ home court in more than nine years. The Bucks stay in Los Angeles and play the Lakers tomorrow night.