Wisconsin Sports 3-15

>>Packers Bring Back Corner House, Lose Datone Jones

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers have brought back veteran corner Davon House, but they lost outside linebacker Datone Jones to the Minnesota Vikings. House is a six year veteran who played his first four seasons in Green Bay and his last two in Jacksonville — and reports say he agreed to a one year deal worth three-point-five million dollars. He started 14 games in his first stint with the Packers, and House told statewide radio host Bill Michaels he was on a free agent visit at Pittsburgh when he decided to return to Green Bay. Jones — a four-year veteran — is expected to return to the defensive line for Minnesota, which got him in a one year deal worth three-point-five million plus up to one-point-five million more in incentives. Earlier Tuesday, the Packers lost free agent running back Eddie Lacy to the Seattle Seahawks.

>>NCAA Milwaukee Games Offer Upset Potential

(Milwaukee, WI) — College basketball fans are heading to Milwaukee for four first round contests tomorrow (Thursday) in the N-C-A-A men’s basketball tournament. While the games at the BMO Harris Bradley Center do not involve the biggest names, they do provide potential for some big upsets. Twelfth seeded Middle Tennessee State upended Michigan State’s hopes for a national title last year in Round One, and observers say they have an even stronger team as they play fifth seeded Minnesota on Thursday afternoon. There’s been at least some talk of a possible upset by 13th seeded Vermont against Number four Purdue in the early Thursday night contest — and in the late game, some believe 12th seed Nevada has a shot at beating Number five Iowa State which made the Sweet 16 last year. The other Milwaukee contest kicks off the day at 12:30, with fourth seeded Butler facing Number 13 Winthrop.

>>Bucks Cling To Eighth Playoff Spot As They Face Clippers

(Los Angeles, CA) — The Milwaukee Bucks practiced at U-C-L-A on Tuesday, to get ready for a pair of big games in Los Angeles against the Clippers tonight (Wednesday) and the Lakers on Friday. The Bucks still hold the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference at the moment by only one half game above Chicago and Miami. Milwaukee missed the playoffs last season, partially because the Bucks were last in the league in three pointers. They’re still not burning the nets, but they are 23rd among the 30 N-B-A teams with eight-point-six treys per night — up from just five-point-four last year. The Bucks made 14 shots from three point range Monday night when they lost at Memphis to snap a six game winning streak.

>>Brewers Tie Cubs, Thames Hits First Spring Homer

(Mesa, AZ) — Eric Thames hits his first homer of the spring, as the Milwaukee Brewers play to a 7-7 exhibition tie with the Chicago Cubs in Mesa, Arizona. Thames, the replacement to Chris Carter at first base for the Crew, had two hits on the day. Milwaukee starter Zach Davies gave up two solo homers to Kris Bryant and Wilson Contreras. Meanwhile, right hander Wily Peralta is back with the Brewers after making one start for his native Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic, striking out six in four innings in a win for his team on Sunday — and he said it had the pressure of a World Series game. The Brewers will play the Colorado Rockies this (Wednesday) afternoon.

>>Badgers Name Hornibrook As Starting QB, Get Tackle For 2018

(Madison, WI) — Sophomore Alex Hornibrook holds the starting quarterback job for now, as the Wisconsin football team begins 15 spring practices. After the first one Tuesday, coach Paul Chryst says Hornibrook earned the right to be the starter after his nine Big Ten starts last season, plus work he has done during the offseason. Freshmen Kare Lyles and Jack Coan are the backups. Meanwhile, offensive tackle Michael Furtney from Milan, Michigan has given a verbal commitment to play for the Badgers in 2018. Furtney is the seventh publicly known member of the U-W’s 2018 recruiting class.

>>AHL Hockey: Admirals Win In Overtime

(Rockford, IL) — Pontus Aberg scores with eleven seconds left in overtime to give the Milwaukee Admirals a 4-3 victory in an American Hockey League contest at Rockford. Aberg made the only shot by either team in the extra period, and he had two goals on the night. Admirals’ goaltender Marek Mezanec had 38 saves.