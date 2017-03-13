Wisconsin Sports 3-14

>>Bucks Lose At Memphis, Snap Six Game Winning Streak

(Memphis, TN) — The Milwaukee Bucks have ended their six game winning streak after falling at Memphis 113-93 on Monday night. The Bucks never led, as the Grizzlies went up by ten at the half and rolled from there while Memphis snapped a five game losing streak. Vince Carter made all six of his three point attempts and scored 24 points as Memphis went seven games above .500. The Bucks made 14 of 26 from three point range, and Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 18 points. The Bucks blew a chance to get back to .500 but they still hold the Number eight playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, one half game ahead of both Chicago and Miami — and Milwaukee will continue its six game road trip Wednesday night in Los Angeles against the Clippers.

>>Marquette, Green Bay Get Top Eight NCAA Seeds, UWM Plays In WBI

(Undated) — The Marquette women’s basketball team has received its highest N-C-A-A seed in the program’s history, at Number five in the Stockton Region. The Golden Eagles are 25-7 as they open their national tournament play on Saturday against 12th seeded Quinnipiac in Coral Gables, Florida. U-W Green Bay was given a Number eight seed in the Lexington Region on Monday night, and they’re off to South Bend, Indiana to face Number nine Purdue late Friday afternoon with the winner most likely to play top seeded Notre Dame Sunday. The U-W Milwaukee women also earned a postseason berth, and they’ll host Southern Illinois tomorrow (Wednesday) night in the 16 team Women’s Basketball Invitational.

>>North Carolina Bathroom Law May Hurt Marquette In NCAA

(Undated) — North Carolina’s transgender bathroom law could hurt Marquette in its first N-C-A-A men’s tournament bid in four years. The N-C-A-A was among those pulling its major events out of North Carolina to protest the law that forces transgender persons to use the public restrooms of their birth. Marquette was supposed to play South Carolina in Greensboro, North Carolina on Friday night — but the first two rounds in that group were moved to Greenville, South Carolina, thus giving the seventh seeded Gamecocks a defacto home game just 100 miles from their campus. Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski says it’s the way it goes, and he hopes some more of his school’s fans can make it there. Meanwhile, the Wisconsin men continue to gear up for their N-C-A-A opener against Virginia Tech Thursday night in Buffalo — and the U-W Green Bay men will play at Missouri Kansas City tomorrow (Wednesday) night in the College Basketball Invitational.

>>Brewers Crush Mariners 24-3 In Exhibition

(Phoenix, AZ) — The Milwaukee Brewers score ten runs in the fourth inning on their way to a 24-3 exhibition rout of Seattle on Monday. Kirk Nieuwenhuis, Keon Broxton, Travis Shaw, and Orlando Arcia all homered for the Crew. Milwaukee scored in each of its first six innings, and Nieuwenhuis had six R-B-Is. Brewers starter Junior Guerra gave up just one hit in four innings, a homer from Seattle’s Ben Gamel. The Brewers are now 10-8 in the Cactus League, and they’ll play their first exhibition against the Chicago Cubs this (Tuesday) afternoon as Zach Davies faces Chicago’s Brett Anderson.

>>Packers Keep Jayrone Elliott, Could Lose Datone Jones

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers will keep outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott, after the free agent agreed to a one year deal. He visited Pittsburgh and Buffalo, and he tweeted that he had “great meetings with some historic organizations … but Green Bay is home.” Elliott became a free agent after the Packers failed to give him a tender offer that would have kept the team’s 2016 Walter Payton Man of the Year candidate off the market. Elliott missed five games last season with injuries, but he led Green Bay with 13 tackles on special teams. Meanwhile, Packers’ free agent outside linebacker Datone Jones has reportedly visited the Minnesota Vikings.

>>Wisconsin Spring Football Practices Begin

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin will begin its spring football practices today (Tuesday) with three quarterbacks on the roster — sophomore Alex Hornibrook, redshirt freshman Kare Lyles, and true freshman Jack Coan. Offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph says he’s excited about Hornibrook, who started all nine Big Ten regular season games for the U-W last fall. And Rudolph says he’s glad that Coan enrolled in January so he can compete. Fifteen starters from the Cotton Bowl will be on hand for the Badgers’ first of 15 spring practices, ending with the annual Spring Game on Friday night, April 21st at Camp Randall Stadium.