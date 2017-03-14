Wisconsin Sports 3-13

>>Badgers, Marquette Get NCAA Berths; Milwaukee Schedule Set

(Undated) — Eighth seeded Wisconsin will play Number nine Virginia Tech around 8:40 Thursday night in an N-C-A-A men’s East Regional game in Buffalo. It’s the Badgers’ 19th straight trip to the Big Dance — and at 25-9, they’ll face a Virginia Tech team led by former Marquette coach Buzz Williams that’s 22-10. Also, Marquette made the N-C-A-A for the first time since 2013, as the tenth seeded Golden Eagles at 19-12 play Number seven South Carolina at 22-10 about 8:50 Friday night in an East Regional game in Greenville, South Carolina. Also, Milwaukee will host four first round games on Thursday — with Minnesota playing Middle Tennessee — Purdue facing Vermont — Iowa State taking on Nevada — and Butler playing Winthrop, with those winners facing off Saturday in Round Two.

>>Badgers Drop Big Ten Final To Michigan

(Washington, DC) — Wisconsin’s late season shooting woes continue, as the Badger men shot just 39-percent in losing to Michigan 71-56 in Sunday’s title game of the Big Ten Tournament. The U-W shot 54-percent in the first half, as it trailed by one at the break. But the Badgers shot only 27-percent in the second half, as Ethan Happ and Nigel Hayes each had 14 points and eleven rebounds. Michigan shot a solid 56-percent for the game. Senior guard Derrick Walton, Junior had 29 points and nine assists as the Wolverines overcame an aborted takeoff of their team plane on Thursday to become the second team to win the Big Ten Tournament crown with four victories in four days.

>>Packers’ Lang Leaves For Detroit, Gets Three Year, $28.5 Million Deal

(Allen Park, MI) — Veteran guard T-J Lang will become a Detroit Lion after he agreed Sunday to a three year contract worth 28-point-five million dollars, including 19-million in guaranteed money. The 29-year-old Lang tells the Detroit Free Press he received offers from the Packers, Detroit, and Seattle, and he visited the Seahawks on Saturday. The Packers were hoping to keep their eight year veteran, but the price was apparently not right. Lang is from the Detroit area — and he’s had several injuries the past three years to a knee, foot, ankle, back, shoulder, and hip. Still, he only missed five games since he was starter for Green Bay the last six seasons.

>>Brewers Lose; Peralta, Villar, Segura Help Dominican Republic Win At WBC

(Undated) — Jimmy Nelson strikes out four batters in three scoreless innings, as the Milwaukee Brewers lose an exhibition game to the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in Goodyear, Arizona. Sal Romano struck out seven Brewers in three and two thirds frames, but he also gave up back to back doubles in which Lewis Brinson drove home a run in his fourth straight game. Prospect Isan Diaz homered in the ninth for Milwaukee. At the World Baseball Classic, Brewers’ starter Wily Peralta strikes out six in four innings for the Dominican Republic in its 10-3 win against Colombia, while giving up one run on two hits. Brewers’ second baseman Jonathan Villar singled, walked, and scored twice for the Dominicans — and former Brewer Jean Segura went three for six with two doubles, two runs scored, and three R-B-I’s for the winners.

>>NASCAR: Kenseth Gets Second Straight Top Ten Finish

(Las Vegas, NV) — Wisconsin NASCAR driver Matt Kenseth gets his second straight Top Ten finish, as the Cambridge native placed ninth in Sunday’s Kobalt 400 in Las Vegas. Paul Menard of Eau Claire took 19th, and Beloit born Danica Patrick finished 36th as she withdrew due to engine trouble with about 20 laps to go. Martin Truex, Junior won the race. Joey Logano sent Kyle Busch’s car spinning toward pit lane on the final lap — and then the two drivers scuffled as NASCAR official pulled Busch from the melee and escorted him away. Kenseth is now 13th in the Monster Energy Series’ point standings, with Menard 16th and Patrick 30th.

>>Other Sports: Bucks, PGA, Wave

(Undated) — The Milwaukee Bucks will try to extend their winning streak to seven games tonight (Monday) when they play at Memphis in the start of a six game road trip. The streak has moved the Bucks into the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, with a one game lead on Miami. In golf, Osceola native Charlie Danielson tied for 62nd at the P-G-A golf tour’s Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. He shot a plus three 74 in his final round Sunday to finish at plus five 289 in his first P-G-A tournament of 2017. In the Major Arena Soccer League, the Milwaukee Wave has advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals against either Harrisburg or Baltimore — after the Wave clinched its first round playoff series with a 7-5 home victory against Kansas City Sunday followed by a 3-2 overtime win in a mini game.