Wisconsin Sports 3-10

>>Packers Lose Hyde, Tretter; Appear Close To Losing Lang

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers have lost corner Micah Hyde and center J-C Tretter to other teams, and guard T-J Lang and running back Eddie Lacy are shopping elsewhere. Media reports say Hyde signed with Buffalo on the first day of N-F-L free agency for five years and 30-and-one-half million dollars, 14-and-one-half million of which are guaranteed — and Tretter agreed to a three year deal with Cleveland worth 16-and-three-quarter million, including ten-million guaranteed. The Packers have reportedly failed to reach a deal with Lang, and he planned visits to Detroit and Seattle — while Lacy was off to show Minnesota, Seattle, and Green Bay the progress he’s made on a surgically repaired ankle. The Packers avoided a third loss on the offensive line by signing Don Barclay to a one year deal for one-point-three million that includes incentives. Also, former Wisconsin guard Kevin Zeitler has reportedly signed a five-year, 60-million dollar contract with Cleveland, leaving Cincinnati after five seasons.

>>Badger Men To Play Indiana In Big Ten Tourney

(Washington, DC) — The Wisconsin men’s basketball team will play Indiana at 5:30 this (Friday) evening in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament in Washington. The Number two Badgers come in well rested after a double bye, while tenth seeded Indiana won its tournament opener Thursday night, 95-73 against Number Seven Iowa. Guard James Blackmon, Junior scored 23 points for the Hoosiers, who made 12 of 20 from three point range to improve to 18-14. Wisconsin comes in at 23-8, after going 2-0 against Indiana in the regular season. Meanwhile, the Marquette men can only wait and see if they’ll get an N-C-A-A berth after losing their Big East quarterfinal Thursday, 82-76 to Seton Hall in New York as Andrew Rowsey scored 23 points for the 19-12 Golden Eagles.

>>Bucks Go For Five Game Win Streak

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks will go for a five game winning streak while gaining more ground in the N-B-A playoff race, when they host Indiana tonight (Friday). The Bucks are still one half game behind Chicago for the eighth and final Eastern Conference playoff slot, while Detroit has moved into the Number seven position for now. Milwaukee is 30-33 and will play an Indiana team that’s 33-31 with the Number six postseason slot in the East. Meanwhile, Bucks’ forward Jabari Parker says he’s confident he can come back stronger than ever next season as he about to begins a recovery program for a second torn A-C-L in his left knee suffered February eighth against Miami. The 21-year-old Parker has already finished three N-B-A seasons, and told reporters Thursday his recovery hinges on a having a positive attitude.

>>WIAA Girls Basketball: Division Three, Four Title Matchups Set

(Ashwaubenon, WI) — Semifinals will be played in three more divisions today (Friday) at the W-I-A-A girls’ state high school basketball tournament near Green Bay. The Division Five semis are up first at 9:05 a-m from the Resch Center, with the “D” Two semis in the afternoon and the Division One semifinals this (Friday) evening. Greendale Martin Luther will play Madison Edgewood in the Division Three title game tomorrow (Saturday), after Luther rallied in the second half to beat Bloomer 56-38 in Thursday’s semifinals — and Edgewood eliminated Wrightstown 60-38 after going down 7-0 early. In Division Four, La Crosse Aquinas will play Howards Grove in tomorrow’s (Saturday’s) title contest — after Aquinas stayed unbeaten with a 56-36 win against Shiocton, and Howards Grove came back from six down late to beat Durand 44-37.

>>Returning Champ Waupun Loses At Boys’ Hoops Sectionals

(Undated) — A second returning champion has lost in the state boys’ high school basketball sectional openers. Division Three titlist Waupun fell to top seeded Ripon 53-50 on Thursday night, after “D” Four titlist Whitefish Bay Dominican lost its bid for a state record sixth straight championship in losing a Division Three sectional opener to Greendale Martin Luther on Wednesday night. The other three defending champs all won their sectional games Thursday — Stevens Point, Kaukauna, and Chippewa Falls McDonell. The lowest seed to advance was Number eight Madison East, which beat Muskego 76-68. Twenty sectional finals will be played tomorrow (Saturday) night, and the winners will go to the state tournament which begins next Thursday in Madison.

>>Other Sports: Brewers, PGA Golf, Wave Soccer

(Undated) — The Milwaukee Brewers had four top prospects in their lineup when they beat San Diego 8-2 in an exhibition game Thursday in Peoria, Arizona. Lewis Brinson hit a two run single, and shortstop Mauricio Dubon made a leaping throw to strand two Padre runners in the first inning. On the P-G-A golf tour, Steve Stricker of Madison shot a plus four 75 in his opening round of the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida — and he was tied for 121st, while Charlie Danielson of Osceola was at even par after 15 holes when darkness ended Thursday’s play. Danielson, in his first P-G-A event of 2017, was tied for 56th as Jim Herman had the clubhouse lead at minus nine 62. In the Major Arena Soccer League, the Milwaukee Wave dropped the opener of a two game playoff series, 7-6 at Kansas City as the Comets scored four straight goals in the fourth quarter.