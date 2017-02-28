Wisconsin Sports 3-1

>>Big Upsets, Big Scoring In First Round Of Boys Prep Regionals

(Undated) — There were big upsets and big scoring in the first round of the Wisconsin boys’ high school basketball regionals. In Division Five, 13th seeded Heritage Christian beat Number four Milwaukee Salam 79-68 Tuesday night — and a pair of 12 seeds, Osseo Fairchild and Webster, got past Number fives as there were 18 total upsets in the 164 games that were played around the state. Four of the five defending state champions had first round byes and the only one to play Tuesday, Chippewa Falls McDonell in Division Five, crushed New Auburn 84-29. In Division Three, a trio of Milwaukee schools each scored more than 100 points to win their games — and the University School of Milwaukee had the biggest rout, eliminating Tenor/Veritas 102-14. One-hundred-56 teams had byes, and 64 teams remain in each of the five divisions as the boys’ regionals resume Friday night.

>>Bucks’ Beasley To Miss At Least Three Games With Injured Knee

(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee Bucks’ forward Michael Beasley will miss at least three games, after he hyperextended his left knee in Monday night’s seven point loss at Cleveland. An M-R-I Tuesday showed that the injury was not as bad as it appeared when it got twisted while Beasley was trying to guard LeBron James during a fast break in the second period — and two teammates had to help him off the floor. The 28-year-old Beasley became a starter when Jabari Parker went out for the season with a knee injury, and he’s averaging ten points and four rebounds in five starts and 45 games off the bench. Beasley leads the Bucks in shooting percentage at 54, and coach Jason Kidd recently said he should be a candidate for the N-B-A’s Most Improved Player award. The Bucks return to action tonight (Wednesday), hosting Denver.

>>Badgers Play Rutgers In Big Ten Women’s Hoops Tourney

(Indianapolis, IN) — The Wisconsin women’s basketball team will play Rutgers this (Wednesday) afternoon in the first round of their Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis. The Badgers are 8-21 for first year coach Jonathan Tsipis (sip iss), and they have the Number eleven seed while Rutgers is 14th and last at 6-23. Whoever wins will play sixth seeded Michigan State on Thursday night. Two Badgers received postseason honors as junior Cayla McMorris and senior Avyanna Young were both honorable mentions. Wisconsin is 10-22 all time in the Big Ten Tournament, and they’re 1-3 when they’ve been the eleventh seed.

>>Packers’ Thompson, McCarthy To Discuss Team At NFL Combine

(Indianapolis, IN) — The N-F-L’s annual Scouting Combine is getting underway in Indianapolis. Scouts, coaches, and team doctors are getting a look at numerous prospects in advance of this spring’s Draft — while front office personnel talk behind the scenes about potential free agent signings. Green Bay Packers’ general manager Ted Thompson is scheduled this (Wednesday) morning to hold his first news conference since last summer’s Training Camp. And with some big needs at running back, corner, and linebacker, Thompson will face a lot of questioning. Packers’ coach Mike McCarthy is also scheduled to speak with reporters at the Combine today (Wednesday) — and the prospects will get their turns at the microphone Thursday through Sunday.

>>Brewers Lose Soggy Exhibition To Royals

(Phoenix, AZ) — The Milwaukee Brewers fall to Kansas City 6-3 in a soggy exhibition game in Phoenix on Tuesday. The game was delayed by 22 minutes due to a storm that dumped heavy rain and small hail on the Brewers’ spring complex at Maryvale Baseball Park. Milwaukee scored the first two runs of the game on a run scoring single from Domingo Santana and a solo homer by Yadiel Rivera — and Keon Broxton continued his strong start with a single and a triple, and he’s hitting .375 so far this spring. Zach Davies struck out a pair in one scoreless inning, and Ryan O’Hearn and Peter O’Brien homered for Kansas City. The Brewers dropped to 1-3 in Cactus League play, and they’ll go up against the Cincinnati Reds this (Wednesday) afternoon.

>>Hart, Burdette To Be Added To Milwaukee Baseball Walls Of Honor

(Milwaukee, WI) — Corey Hart will be added to the Brewers’ Wall of Honor June 30th at Miller Park. And the late Milwaukee Braves’ pitcher Lew Burdette will be inducted into his team’s Wall of Honor on May 26th. Hart, a two time All Star who last played in the Majors in 2015, will be the 60th player named to the Brewers’ honor wall, which includes players who meet standards for production and longevity with the team. Hart is helping the Brewers in a coaching role for the first time at Spring Training with the team’s Major League and minor league camps. Burdette, a right hander, won the World Series’ M-V-P award with the Braves in 1957.