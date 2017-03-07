Stanley Pondell, 94, of Bruce, died on Friday, March 3rd, at The Barron Care & Rehabilitation Center. He is survived by his wife Marie and their 2 sons, Ralph of Benton, LA. and Stan of Barron, 4 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Stanley Pondell will be held on Saturday, March 11th, at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Bruce with Fr. Inna Pothireddy officiating. Burial will be in The Bruce Cemetery. The Pondell Family will receive friends at The Church on Saturday after 12:30 PM until service time which is 1 PM. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Bruce is assisting with the arrangements.