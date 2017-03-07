Stanley Pondell
Stanley Pondell, 94, of Bruce, died on Friday, March 3rd, at The Barron Care & Rehabilitation Center. He is survived by his wife Marie and their 2 sons, Ralph of Benton, LA. and Stan of Barron, 4 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Stanley Pondell will be held on Saturday, March 11th, at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Bruce with Fr. Inna Pothireddy officiating. Burial will be in The Bruce Cemetery. The Pondell Family will receive friends at The Church on Saturday after 12:30 PM until service time which is 1 PM. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Bruce is assisting with the arrangements.
- Wisconsin Sports 3-7 March 7, 2017>>Bucks Make 14 Three Pointers In Win At Philly (Philadelphia, PA) — The Milwaukee Bucks make 14 three pointers in a 112-98 win at Philadelphia. Tony Snell made five of seven from beyond the arc and scored a season high 21 points, as Milwaukee won its third straight game and kept pace with Detroit and […]
- Rusk County News March 6, 2017WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-6-17 MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report says borrowing by Wisconsin public school districts is at its highest levels in at least 20 years. The Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance reported Monday that voters approved $1.35 billion in new borrowing for Wisconsin public schools last year. The previous high, adjusted for inflation, was more […]