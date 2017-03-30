Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-31-17

(Madison, WI) — State government agencies have finished explaining and defending their most controversial measures in the next state budget. Members of the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee spent Tuesday through Thursday grilling department heads about issues ranging from changes in health coverage to ending the Wisconsin Natural Resources magazine. The final item up for discussion was Walker’s plan to eliminate the state Labor and Industry Review Commission, which reviews employee disputes. Commission chair Laurie McCallum says it would make companies and their workers pay more, because they would have to settle their disputes in more expensive courts of law. But Workforce Development Secretary Ray Allen says his agency and the Administration Department could handle cases more quickly, while continuing to assure a fair system for both sides.

The Ladysmith Fire Department and the DNR got an early wake up call shortly before 3 AM Thursday morning. According to the report, a Rusk County deputy stopped a resident’s where there was a grass fire at a location on County Highway G, Ladysmith that has been put out but a fence post was on fire. The deputy advised it was windy and was afraid of the fire starting up again. The residence was reportedly unoccupied. The unattended fire was blowing sparks onto dry grass. No one would answer the door so the fire department put out all the hot spots. Ladysmith firemen and the DNR were at the scene for a short time.

At about 9:15 PM Thursday night, a male subject requested to speak to a Rusk County deputy as he witnessed some kids in a White colored Mazda 4 door passenger car and a newer Blue colored Jeep Cherokee shoot up some road signs on East Grow Road, Tony. The caller reported the White vehicle traveled West bound towards County Highway I and the other vehicle went East bound on Main Valley Road. According to the report, a subject heard multiple shots from a rifle. A Rusk County deputy observed 9 bullet holes in a stop sign. Recovered 9 .223 caliber shell casings about 15 feet South of the stop sign. There were multiple people in both vehicles. The County deputy advised early this (Friday) morning was at the LEC and was conducting an interview about the case.

Incumbent Tony Evers and challenger Lowell Holtz will meet for a live debate being televised statewide just before the election for state superintendent.

Friday night’s debate in Madison is being broadcast on Wisconsin Public Television and Wisconsin Public Radio. It marks the third joint appearance by Evers and Holtz this week and comes after a testy exchange at a forum in Milwaukee.

Evers has been attacking Holtz over his discussion with an ousted candidate in the race about an alleged job offer and takeover of the state’s largest districts. Holtz has tried to downplay his role in the discussion with former candidate John Humphries, who was defeated in the primary.

Evers is seeking a third term. Holtz is a former superintendent in Whitnall and Beloit.

(Madison, WI) — Some lawmakers question Governor Scott Walker’s plan to withhold extra state aid from school districts that do not follow the exact terms of the Act Ten union cutbacks. The Republican Walker’s budget proposal would increase the aid by about 200-dollars per student in each of the next two years — but only if they comply with Act Ten. State Superintendent Tony Evers says it does not recognize the many ways schools have cut health care costs. Act Ten called for public employees to pay 12-point-six-percent toward their coverage in the state’s health plan. But Evers says districts ordered smaller contributions through other plans and still achieved the same effect — and he says it’s wrong to penalize those districts.