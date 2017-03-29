Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-30-2017

The Ladysmith Police Department has received multiple reports of people accidentally hitting deer with their vehicles. Our fury friends are running around a lot right now and can cause serious damage and/or injury. Remember to keep a look out for deer as you are driving.

There has also been multiple incidents involving grass fires in the area. We want to remind you that if you are having a fire remember to completely put it out before you are finished and do not leave it unattended for prolonged periods of time.

Two teenagers are being held on felony charges for allegedly making threats toward a high school in Racine via social media. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says the 14- and 17-year-old juveniles were taken into custody without incident on Wednesday. Authorities didn’t say whether they were students at the school. Authorities didn’t release details of the threats but did say “there is no evidence of a credible threat toward Union Grove High School.”

The information you share on the internet could be up for grabs to the highest bidder. This month, Congress voted to overturn rules recently created by the FCC, meaning soon your internet service provider could sell things like your browsing history, app usage and geo-location.

“There are people that are out there that are actively looking for your information. Everyday,” Tom Lange, the Chief Information Officer at Chippewa Valley Technical College told News 18. “This is the new environment that we live in.”

Fortunately, Lange said protecting your information doesn’t have to be difficult. Start by knowing, and updating, all of your devices. Your phone, your tablet and your computer are all ways to share information with the public, but they’re also ways people can gather your not-so-public information.

Lange also said it’s important that all of your accounts are password protected, each with a unique password. Though he admits passwords won’t protect everything.

“One thing to remember is, nothing is secure anymore. When you browse, your history is saved,” he said. “It starts to learn your profile, even though it might not know exactly who you are.” Lange said the easiest way to keep your information private is by deleting your computer’s history and cookies after every browsing session. It won’t be as convenient the next time you’re online, but he said that’s a small price to pay for staying secure.

News 18 looked at how Wisconsin lawmakers voted on the controversial privacy bill and, as expected, Democrats Tammy Baldwin and Ron Kind voted against it. Republican Senator Ron Johnson voted in favor and Republican Representative Sean Duffy didn’t vote at all.