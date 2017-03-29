Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-29-17

(Weston, WI) — Law enforcement from throughout Wisconsin and the nation are honoring Jason Weiland, the Wausau area police officer killed in a shooting rampage where three others also died. A noontime service is being held at D-C Everest High School, where hundreds of people attended visitations Tuesday night and this (Wednesday) morning. After the service, a large procession will take place from the school to the Brainard Funeral Home in Wausau. The Wisconsin Honor Guard Association expects as many as three thousand officers and others to pay their respects to the 40-year-old Weiland, the Everest Metro officer who responded to a complaint last Wednesday about a shooter in Weston. Sara Quirt Sann, Karen Barclay, and Dianne Look also died in the incident.

Rusk County dispatch at about 1:40 PM Tuesday, received a 911 from a female reporting that their field was on fire from them trying to burn garbage at a location on County Highway J, Ladysmith. A Wisconsin State Patrol Officer on the scene reported that the fire was about ¾ of an acre burned. The Ladysmith Fire Department and the DNR responded to the scene. The DNR was at the scene for about an hour.

Just before 3 PM Tuesday, a subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office of a grass fire at a location on County Highway E., Bruce. The female caller advised that they were not the ones that started the fire but her husband saw it when he was coming home and was trying to put it out. The Bruce Fire Department and the DNR were called to the fire. The DNR was at the scene for about 45 minutes.

Tuesday evening at about 6:40, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 advising of a grass fire at a location on County Highway M, Hawkins. The caller advised the fire was about 100 yards from the house. The Hawkins Fire Department and the DNR were called to the scene. The DNR was at the fire for about an hour.

Crews have responded to the scene of a crash that caused a power outage in multiple communities, including one school district.

An Xcel Energy spokeswoman said that a car hit a power pole Wednesday morning. It caused an outage that affected 2,300 customers in the Chippewa Falls and Tilden areas. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Wednesday on Ridgewood Drive in Chippewa Falls. Xcel Energy had the power restored by 8:35 a.m. Wednesday.

Public schools in Chippewa Falls were affected by the outage. The Xcel spokeswoman said the power in those buildings was out for about 39 minutes. Chippewa Falls police responded to the crash scene, but officers did not provide additional details about the crash.

(Madison, WI) — A leading Democrat says it would be “completely irresponsible” to let Wisconsinites carry concealed guns without safety training or background checks. State Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling slammed a new G-O-P proposal to let people carry hidden firearms without the permits and training required when Wisconsin became the second to last state to approve concealed weapons in 2011 after years of rejections. Senate Republican Dave Craig of Big Bend and Assembly Republican Mary Felzkowski of Irma say people can already carry guns in the open without state controls — and the same should apply to hidden weapons. More than three dozen Republicans have signed onto their bill, which would also let parents carry weapons in their cars when dropping off and picking up school kids. The governor’s office says Scott Walker supports Second Amendment gun rights, but it did not say whether he favors the new bill.

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Triple “A” says gas prices have held steady during the past month, with a statewide average of almost two dollars and 25 cents per gallon. But the national Triple “A” expects the price to jump by as much as 45 cents this summer — and a survey by the auto club says 70-percent of consumers would make lifestyle changes if gas prices get that high. Those changes could include eating out and shopping less, combining trips for errands, and more carpooling. The Triple “A” says gas prices will start rising in April as refineries shut down for maintenance and switch to summer grades of fuel. The projected prices are nowhere near the state record of four dollars and eleven cents per gallon set in May of 2011 — but still, 25-percent of those surveyed by the Triple “A” said the current gas prices are too high.