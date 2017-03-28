Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-28-17

(Madison, WI) — State lawmakers began hearing testimony late this (Tuesday) morning on a bill to make Wisconsin the 30th state to seek a U-S constitutional convention. Senate Republican Chris Kapenga of Delafield first proposed in late 2015 to get the states together to try and ratify an amendment that forces Congress to approved a balanced federal budget each year. Thirty-four states would have to call the convention — and any amendments from that gathering would need to be ratified by 38 states, or three fourths of the total. Critics say the G-O-P could end up recommending any amendments it wants, including limits on free speech — but Governor Scott Walker has said he’s certain the convention could be limited to the balanced budget amendment.

Monday morning at about 6:30 Rusk County dispatch received a 911 reporting a vehicle hit a garbage truck on Highway 8 near Log Cabin Road, Weyerhaeuser. According to the report, a male subject reported that the garbage truck did not have his signal on. The Weyerhaeuser Fire Department and Bruce ambulance were called to the scene. They advised there were no injuries but there was road blockage. There was minor damage to both vehicles.

Shortly before 8 AM Monday, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a male subject who advised that he was stopped for a school bus and was rear ended by a vehicle on Highway 40 near Quade Road. According to the report, a Grey Pickup was South bound on Highway 40. The pickup stopped behind a bus with Red lights flashing. The second vehicle did not stop in time and rear ended the pickup at about 15 mph. There were no injuries reported and a citation was issued to the second driver.

A clerk at the Weyerhaeuser Equity Convenience Store on Highway 8 advised Rusk County authorities of a gas drive off at about 9:45 AM Monday. According to the report, the best description of the vehicle was a little Red car. The subject came into the store and purchased other items and the cashier did not ring up the gas. The gas drive off did not appear intentional. They will attempt to identify the operator.

A Ladysmith Officer made a traffic stop just after 7:30 PM Monday on Lake Avenue West, Ladysmith. According to the report, the driver failed a field sobriety and was taken into custody for OWI. The subject was taken to RCMH for a blood draw. Probation and Parole was contacted with new charges and a hold was placed on the subject. The subject was then transported to the Rusk County jail.

At 1 PM Monday afternoon, Ladysmith Police responded to the Ladysmith High School for a canine search. According to the report, a few students were questioned but no other information was available.

Late Monday afternoon, a Ladysmith Officer received a walk in complaint from a 35 year old male at the Lobby for a theft at his residence. The complainant stated that he had a girl at his residence from Tennessee that allegedly taken his checkbook and his Ipad. The complainant stated that he knew that she had it because she was contacting people that he knows off his pad. He stated that he had his checks canceled and the money will be returned to his account. The case is under investigation.

U.S. consumer confidence climbed to its highest level in more than 16 years, a strong gain for one of President Donald Trump’s preferred economic indicators.

The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to 125.6 in March from 116.1 in February, the best reading since December 2000. The index measures both consumers’ assessment of current conditions and their expectations for the future. Both improved this month.

Consumers’ “renewed optimism suggests the possibility of some upside to the prospects for economic growth in the coming months,” said Lynn Franco, director of economic indicators for the business group.

Economists closely monitor the mood of consumers because their spending accounts for about 70 percent of U.S. economic activity.

(Madison, WI) — A new Republican bill would end the requirement that people get state permits before they can carry concealed weapons. Senator Dave Craig of Big Bend and Representative Mary Felzkowski of Irma are asking colleagues to sign onto the measure, which would also keep the permit system for those who want to carry hidden weapons in other states where it’s allowed. Also, it would create a “basic” permit that does not require handgun training but still demands background checks for the applicants. And the bill would end the state’s gun free school zones — but schools could still put up signs banning weapons at their buildings and grounds, and a federal law for gun free school zones would continue. The bill preserves the right to carry guns in the open — and Felzkowski says those carriers would no longer break the law just by putting a jacket on above their weapons.