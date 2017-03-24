Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-24-17

ROTHSCHILD – The suspect arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of four people on Wednesday is a middle-aged Weston man who was targeting his estranged wife, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin has learned.

Nengmy Vang, 45, is the man police believe committed the shootings, according to multiple people with knowledge of Vang’s involvement.

Police at a Thursday afternoon press briefing declined to name Vang or say exactly what motivated the killings, except to say it was a “domestic incident” involving a husband and wife.

The husband had targeted the wife in the shootings, but she escaped unharmed, said Jason Smith, deputy administrator of the state Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation.

Vang is seeking to divorce his 41-year-old wife of more than two decades. He called the marriage “irretrievably broken” in a court filing obtained by USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. The couple has at least six kids.

(Weston, WI) — The 45-year-old suspect in the Marathon County shooting rampage which left four people dead this week is being treated for non-fatal wounds and remains in a hospital. The name of the Weston man has not been officially released. The four shooting victims have been identified as Everest Metro Police Detective Jason Weiland, Marathon Savings Bank employees Dianne Look and Karen Barclay, and attorney Sara Quirt Sann. Investigators say the shooter was motivated by a domestic incident and wasn’t trying to rob the bank. The domestic violence victim was not injured.

Thursday morning at about 8:30, a female subject requested a Rusk County deputy to stop at the Express Mart on Main Street, Bruce to take a complaint of a fake $20 bill. According to the police log, they took it a couple weeks ago and the bank notified them that it was fake. An Officer from the Eau Claire Police Department called the Express Mart and advised they think they have the subject in custody that was using the fake 20 dollar bills. No other information was available.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office late Thursday afternoon received a theft complaint. According to the report, a female subject reported the theft of 2 pieces of culvert at a location on Broken Arrow Road. One was 10 feet and one was 20 feet long. The culverts were reportedly stolen from the ditch sometime Wednesday night.

Shortly after 6 PM Thursday, a male subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that a second male subject stole a bunch of tools from him after that subject fired him from the job. The complainant advised that some of the crew stated that the suspect admitted to taking the tools and was wanting to sell them. The theft reportedly happened at a job site in Rusk County. The case is under investigation.

Thursday Ladysmith Police were called to the Ladysmith High School for a theft complaint. After an investigation, Zachary D. Wiles, 18 was cited by a City Officer for theft of money from another student.

Ladysmith Police Thursday afternoon were notified that Kristen N. Popp, 21, was a Walmart and had an active Warrant. A City Officer and Rusk County deputies arrived at Walmart and located Popp. She was escorted to the squad car where she was arrested and transported to the Rusk County jail.

At 1:15 AM this (Friday) morning, a City Officer was called in to go to RCMH to sit with Dalton James Krueger, 24 until he was medically cleared. According to the report, Krueger was brought into RCMH via ambulance for medical problem. After finding Krueger was smoking Methamphetamine, Probation placed a hold on him. After Krueger was medically cleared, he was arrested and transported to the Rusk County jail.

(Madison, WI) — The Legislative Fiscal Bureau projects a larger structural deficit for Governor Scott Walker’s proposed budget than previously thought. The figure released Thursday was nearly one-point-one billion dollars. The previous estimate from Walker’s office was about 740-million. Wisconsin lawmakers would have to erase that deficit when they put the 2019-to-2021 budget together. Leaders of the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee have questioned the spending approach in the past. The final budget will have to be balanced because that is required under the state Constitution.